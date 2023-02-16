Floki (FLOKI) Rallies 40% Amid New Listings: Details

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Floki (FLOKI) has increased by 40% over the past day.
The Ethereum-based meme coin continued its rally, which kicked off after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog, Floki, posing as the new boss of Twitter.
Floki (FLOKI) was trading at $0.000049 at press time. Almost $200 million worth of coins has been swapped in the last 24 hours as Floki's trading volume shot up 71%.
In January, the price of Floki increased by approximately 100% after the Floki Inu DAO passed a governance vote to do a $100 million token burn. FLOKI's price has exploded by 418% during the past 30 days.
Slew of listings
Atomic Wallet, a noncustodial, decentralized wallet with over five million users, has announced support for FLOKI. This would allow users to manage and exchange Floki with over 500 cryptocurrencies listed on the platform.
Hey @RealFlokiInu army, $FLOKI is now supported @AtomicWallet— Atomic - Crypto Wallet (@AtomicWallet) February 16, 2023
👉Manage & exchange #floki with 500+ other crypto's with full control over private keys🫡 pic.twitter.com/fnrOEkkILF
In other big news, Canada-based blockchain payment gateway FCF Pay teases something "super special" with Floki, which is currently being worked on.
Also, Liechtenstein-based LCX exchange has announced the listing of FLOKI. It says the Floki token will launch with three trading pairs: FLOKI/LCX, FLOKI/USDC and FLOKI/ETH.
While deposits and trading commenced on Feb. 15, FLOKI's LCX and USDC pairs are now in full trading mode, it says. FLOKI/ETH will start full trading when the minimum liquidity requirements are met.
In the past day as well, the Seychelles-based Kucoin exchange announced FLOKI listing with pairs FLOKI/USDT and FLOKI/USDC now available on the platform. The trading of these pairs starts on Feb. 17 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC).