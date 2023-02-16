Floki (FLOKI) Rallies 40% Amid New Listings: Details

Thu, 02/16/2023 - 14:55
Tomiwabold Olajide
Floki (FLOKI) continued its Musk-fueled rally
Floki (FLOKI) Rallies 40% Amid New Listings: Details
According to data from CoinMarketCap, Floki (FLOKI) has increased by 40% over the past day.

The Ethereum-based meme coin continued its rally, which kicked off after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog, Floki, posing as the new boss of Twitter.

Floki (FLOKI) was trading at $0.000049 at press time. Almost $200 million worth of coins has been swapped in the last 24 hours as Floki's trading volume shot up 71%.

In January, the price of Floki increased by approximately 100% after the Floki Inu DAO passed a governance vote to do a $100 million token burn. FLOKI's price has exploded by 418% during the past 30 days.

Slew of listings

Atomic Wallet, a noncustodial, decentralized wallet with over five million users, has announced support for FLOKI. This would allow users to manage and exchange Floki with over 500 cryptocurrencies listed on the platform.

In other big news, Canada-based blockchain payment gateway FCF Pay teases something "super special" with Floki, which is currently being worked on.

Shiba Inu Rival Floki (FLOKI) Suddenly Jumps 47% on Major Listing News

Also, Liechtenstein-based LCX exchange has announced the listing of FLOKI. It says the Floki token will launch with three trading pairs: FLOKI/LCX, FLOKI/USDC and FLOKI/ETH.

While deposits and trading commenced on Feb. 15, FLOKI's LCX and USDC pairs are now in full trading mode, it says. FLOKI/ETH will start full trading when the minimum liquidity requirements are met.

In the past day as well, the Seychelles-based Kucoin exchange announced FLOKI listing with pairs FLOKI/USDT and FLOKI/USDC now available on the platform. The trading of these pairs starts on Feb. 17 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC).

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

