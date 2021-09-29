Ekta
Flare's Songbird Successfully Exits Observation Mode: Details

Wed, 09/29/2021 - 13:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Songbird, Flare's "canary network," reports that its semi-sandbox "observation" mode phase is over
Flare, a much-anticipated Turing-complete smart contracts platform, is getting closer to its mainnet release.

Songbird "observation mode" experiment is completed

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Songbird, the "sister chain" of Flare, has ended its "observation mode."

This stage in Songbird blockchain's lifespan began on Sept. 16, 2021, as its smart contracts were deployed to mainnet.

As covered by U.Today previously, in observation mode, the process of node synchronization was coordinated by some centralized instruments.

Now, since no unforeseen issues have been registered by the Flare Networks team, Songbird is up and running in full-stack mainnet.

340 validators, 40 data providers: FTSO ecosystem gains steam

As of today, Flare Times Series Oracles, core vendors of data for Songbird blockchain, have successfully rolled out their infrastructure. FTSOs should be considered one of three pivotal elements in Flare's design, alongside F-assets and the so-called "State Connector."

Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder of Flare Networks, stresses the importance of Flare's progress for its successful mainnet release in the future:

Songbird marks a key step for the entire industry in enabling tokens on networks without smart contracts to be used trustlessly and in a non-custodial manner for the first time with scalable smart contracts. Over the last week witnessing the Flare community start to interact with the Songbird and particularly the FTSO has been wonderful for myself and the team to observe.

The team noticed that more than 340 validators, and over 40 data providers, proudly joined the process of Songbird's transaction validation.

Also, SGB tokens are listed by the first CEX, Bitrue.

