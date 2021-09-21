Ekta
Flare's Oracles to Go Live With Wrapped SGB

News
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 10:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
DeFiOracles, one of the Flare Times Series Oracle providers (FTSOs), is stress testing its Songbird infrastructure
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Launched in early March 2021, DefiOracles is one of the earliest infrastructure vendors for Flare (FLR) blockchain and Flare Finance DeFi ecosystem. Its team shares the results of its stress testing.

SGB, WSGB go live in DeFiOracles

According to the announcement shared on the DeFiOracles Twitter account, its team is experimenting with Songbird's SGB tokens and their wrapped version (WSGB).

The team ensures that testing is going smoothly while the node operations are "healthy." The DeFiOracles team shared the screenshots of the system working with SGB and WSGB.

DeFiOracles engineers added that their top priority is providing the lowest delegation rate on Flare and Songbird.

As such, their delegators will receive the highest rewards on their stakes compared to the customers of other FTSOs.

First steps of Songbird "observation mode"

That said, DeFiOracles are among the pioneers of experimenting with Songbird (SGB) tokens. These tokens were distributed between airdrop participants on Sept. 17, 2021.

Songbird is a "canary network" for Flare that is launched to stress test all of its core financial designs. It utilizes "real" tokens instead of testnet coins from faucets.

Now Songbird (SGB) works in observation mode: its operations can be halted and its node peering is semi-centralized. In the coming days, centralization elements will be removed.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

