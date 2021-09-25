Ekta
Songbird's Delegators Received First SGB Rewards

News
Sat, 09/25/2021 - 15:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Flare's validators (FTSOs) shared the details of the first-ever SGB rewards epoch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Several Flare Time Series Oracles (FTSOs) announced that the procedure of Songbird (SGB) transaction validation went live earlier today.

First "rewards epoch" for Songbird takes place

FTSO.EU, one of the first delegating services for Flare (FLR) and its "canary network," Songbird (SGB), has announced that SGB holders have received their first rewards.

This is a crucial milestone in the progress of the Songbird (SGB) network, designed for stress tests of economical designs for Flare (FLR).

Similar announcements were also released by a number of FTSO.EU's competitors, including Scandinodes:

Australian validating service FTSO.AU recalled that all customers should allow smart contracts execution in their hardware wallets to be eligible for rewards:

If you're having trouble with your Ledger, make sure you've allowed smart contracts.

All eyes on Flare (FLR)

Songbird's consensus is up and running. The system will soon leave the "observation mode" it has used since mainnet release.

Flare's Songbird Goes Live, SGB Tokens Distributed

Starting from Sept. 27, 2021, delegators will be able to trade their SGB rewards on Bitrue's XRP-centric exchange.

Thus, the road is open for the mainnet release of Flare (FLR), a much-anticipated EVM-compatible smart contracts platform.

#Flare News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

