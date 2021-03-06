XRPL-Fork-Based DeFi Flare Finance Launches Oracles, Announces Wallet Giveaway

According to Flare Finance's recent announcement, the product will have its own oracle and signal service. DeFi Oracles instrument promotes itself as a multi-chain decentralized oracle platform.

Introducing oracles on Flare Finance

Flare Finance revealed that its pioneering decentralized oracle network and signal service, DeFi Oracles, will go live soon. This announcement is celebrated by a "small" giveaway from the Flare Finance team.

Image via Twitter

Thus, the infrastructure progress of Flare, a programmatic "utility fork" of XRPL, is gaining steam. As covered by U.Today previously, besides the onboarding of three F-assets (FLTC, FXRP, FDOGE), Flare also has network explorer Flare Scan and validation platform ScandiNodes.

Flare Finance is a multi-purpose ecosystem of decenralized financial protocols. It will included a "yield farming" module, a stablecoin platform and decentralized exchange and mining rewards tool.

The first generation of Flare Finance tokens will comprise DFLR, YFIN, YFLR and YMIN Flare-native assets. DFLR tokens will be airdropped through supporting exchanges for all holders of Flare's FLR coins.

D'Cent biometric hardware wallet for one lucky Flare Finance tester

Now Flare Finance is undergoing its first public beta testing. This Samurai-themed experiment is launched to detect all possible bugs and stress test the system's performance.

Image via Twitter

FTSO, an infrastructure vendor for Flare-based systems, decided to support testers of Flare Finance via a lucrative airdrop. Even those challengers who will not be ranked high (Flare Finance's beta is organized in the form of a competition) are eligible for valuable prizes.

Namely, 589th place in Flare Finance's beta will be rewarded with D'CENT, the first-ever hardware wallet that utilizes a biometric identification system.