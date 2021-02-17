Flare Receives Dedicated Node for Gala Games NFTs

Infrastructure of anticipated blockchain Flare (FLR) is taking shape: first masternode for its Gala Games integration is presented by Flare Atlas vendor

Flare Atlas, an ecosystem for Flare blockchain use cases and Spark (FLR) tokens, reveals that it is ready to launch a "grandfather node" for the first-ever real-world use case of Flare. With a recently obtained node license, it will help the Gala Games decentralized gaming startup to utilize Flare's capabilities.

"Grandfather Node" for NFTs on Flare (FLR)

According to the official announcement shared by Flare Atlas on Twitter, its activity as a node vendor is now fully licensed. Thus, they launch a masternode for Gala Gaming, the first-ever NFT startup to utilize Flare.

As covered by U.Today previously, Gala Games will use Flare as a basic layer for its "non-fungible tokens" (NFTs), blockchain-based in-game objects. Gamers will be able to buy/sell these assets and to use them as a collaterals.

Explaining the new mechanism, the Flare Atlas team unveiled that this node will be run on Microsoft Azure VM, the leading "blockchain as a service" (BaaS) platform.

It can be operated on every personal computer with "reasonable" specifications that need to be online for at least six hours per day. Thus, this solution lowers barriers to entry for joining the Flare (FLR) ecosystem.

More use cases for Flare (FLR)

As U.Today reported earlier this month, XRPL Labs, the software development team behind XRP Ledger and related solutions, explicitly confirmed the possibility of the existence of NFTs on XRPL.

Meanwhile, more and more services are joining the cryptocurrency ecosystem around Flare. Its pioneering DeFi, Flare Finance, is ready to launch public beta after closed stress tests in Q1, 2021.

Also, numerous staking providers invite future FLR holders to stake their assets in new pools in order to obtain periodic payouts to keep the network secure.