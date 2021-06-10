Flare for Linux to Be Launched in Beta Next Week: Details

Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:10
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Linux for PHP team announces that its software for Flare blockchain is almost ready for beta testing
Flare for Linux to Be Launched in Beta Next Week: Details
Contents

As the Flare (FLR) mainnet launch is right around the corner, more and more software teams are releasing instruments for Flare's operations.

Flare (FLR) devs will be able to utilize Docker

According to the official announcement by the Linux for PHP team tasked with solutions based on the "light-weight" version of Linux, new software for Flare's applications will be unveiled in the coming days.

Our tests on LfPHP's new 'Flare Linux' for the @FlareNetworks have been successful!

🎇🎉 WOOT! ✨🎆

We will be launching the Beta version of "Flare Linux" for #Docker within the next week or so.

We're very excited! Hope you are too! 🚀🚀🚀#FlareNetwork #XRPL #xrpledger pic.twitter.com/OMBsMQREe2

— Linux for PHP (LfPHP) (@linuxforphp) June 9, 2021

The beta version of "Flare Linux," instruments for Docker-based applications deployment, will be open for public testing "in a week or so."

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare (FLR), the first-ever Turing-complete FBA-based blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, will launch in mainnet in June or July.

Flare Finance unveils final list of assets for next stage of testing

Also, Flare (FLR)'s strategic funding round is supported by iconic private venture capitalists such as Vinny Lingham, Do Kwan and legendary founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee.

Bitball Bitball

Meanwhile, the first-ever DeFi ecosystem on Flare (FLR), Flare Finance, expanded its list of supported assets. After a series of community referendums, many Binance Smart Chain assets and memetic "dog-coins" will be added to the platform's modules.

The following assets will be able to be utilized on #FlareFinance:$YFLR, $YFIN, $YUSD, $FLR, $XRP, $LTC, $XLM, $DOGE, $ALGO, $ADA, $SHIB, $SANSHU, $TEL, $CEL, $BNB, and $CAKE!

More assets will be able to be voted in.

Stand at the ready Samurai, BETA is coming...

— Flare Finance (@FlareFinance) June 9, 2021

New assets will be integrated into the platform's DEX section, "yield farming" machine, staking and minting mechanisms.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

