Flare for Linux to Be Launched in Beta Next Week: Details

Linux for PHP team announces that its software for Flare blockchain is almost ready for beta testing

As the Flare (FLR) mainnet launch is right around the corner, more and more software teams are releasing instruments for Flare's operations.

Flare (FLR) devs will be able to utilize Docker

According to the official announcement by the Linux for PHP team tasked with solutions based on the "light-weight" version of Linux, new software for Flare's applications will be unveiled in the coming days.

Our tests on LfPHP's new 'Flare Linux' for the @FlareNetworks have been successful!



🎇🎉 WOOT! ✨🎆



We will be launching the Beta version of "Flare Linux" for #Docker within the next week or so.



We will be launching the Beta version of "Flare Linux" for #Docker within the next week or so.

We're very excited! Hope you are too!

The beta version of "Flare Linux," instruments for Docker-based applications deployment, will be open for public testing "in a week or so."

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare (FLR), the first-ever Turing-complete FBA-based blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, will launch in mainnet in June or July.

Approaching the mainnet release, the Flare (FLR) team secured more than $11 million from top-notch venture capitalists, including Digital Currency Group and Coinfund.

Flare Finance unveils final list of assets for next stage of testing

Also, Flare (FLR)'s strategic funding round is supported by iconic private venture capitalists such as Vinny Lingham, Do Kwan and legendary founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee.

Meanwhile, the first-ever DeFi ecosystem on Flare (FLR), Flare Finance, expanded its list of supported assets. After a series of community referendums, many Binance Smart Chain assets and memetic "dog-coins" will be added to the platform's modules.

New assets will be integrated into the platform's DEX section, "yield farming" machine, staking and minting mechanisms.