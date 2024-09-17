    First-Ever Satoshi Nakamoto Monument Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary: Details

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Budapest marks three years since unveiling world's first Satoshi Nakamoto statue
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 14:49
    
    Today marks a milestone that echoes through the corridors of cryptocurrency history, as Budapest, Hungary, proudly celebrates the third anniversary of the world's first statue dedicated to Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin (BTC). The monument, which will be unveiled in 2021, was brought to life by the creative minds of sculptors Gergely Réka and Tamás Gilly. 

    The sculpture shows the upper half of a figure with a reflective face covered by a hoodie with the Bitcoin logo. Designed to embody the notion that "we are all Satoshi," the statue eloquently expresses the belief that innovation and progress are the collective achievements of many. 

    
    Backed by the support of influential Hungarian cryptocurrency advocates such as Mr. Coin, Kripto Akademia, the Blockchain Hungary Association and Blockchain Budapest, the "Statue of Satoshi" itself is a powerful symbol of the collaborative spirit that drives technological progress.

    Interestingly, it is the only known monument to Satoshi Nakamoto, even though Bitcoin is already a trillion-dollar-plus asset that gave birth to a whole new financial market worth $2 trillion itself and made a lot of people crazy-rich.

    The next big milestone for Bitcoin regarding Nakamoto will be at the end of October, as this year marks 16 years since Satoshi Nakamoto released the Bitcoin Whitepaper, the foundational document that outlined the concept and technology behind the first cryptocurrency.

    Hungary and Bitcoin

    Meanwhile, Hungary recently passed a new law on crypto assets, aligning its national legal framework with the European Union's regulations, known as MiCA. This law covers the issuance, offering and trading of crypto assets, as well as the supervision and sanctioning of crypto-asset service providers.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

