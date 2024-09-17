Michael Saylor Reacts With “Running Bitcoin” Post As BTC Approaches $60,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of the MicroStrategy business intelligence software giant, has taken to his account on the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to communicate a Bitcoin message to the global cryptocurrency community.

This took place as the world’s flagship digital currency began showing signs of revival, recapturing the $60,000 level once again. Several hours prior to that, MicroStrategy made another big Bitcoin offer to its investors.

"Running Bitcoin": Michael Saylor

Saylor published a tweet that says “Running Bitcoin” and features Saylor as a football player running during a game across the football field dressed in an orange uniform - the color of Bitcoin. The number on his T-shirt is 21, which refers to the 21-million-coin Bitcoin supply created by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Over the past few hours, Bitcoin has demonstrated a roughly 2.76% recovery, coming close to the $60,000 price level. Before that, on Monday, BTC faced a substantial decline of 4.55% as it collapsed from $60,358, hitting the $57,600 zone.

On March 14 this year, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $73,750. Currently, BTC is changing hands 19.55%, below that level. This was the first time in Bitcoin's history that it reached a new historic price peak before an expected halving and not after that important event.

Several days ago, Saylor’s company announced the acquisition of another mammoth-sized Bitcoin stash of 18,300 BTC worth $1.1 billion in fiat. After this purchase, MicroStrategy holds a total of 244,800 Bitcoins valued at roughly $14,675,662,080. This amount of crypto constitutes 1.17% of the total Bitcoin supply of 21 million coins. The company now holds more Bitcoin that the majority of spot BTC exchange-traded funds launched in January.

MicroStrategy to issue more debt to get more Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today earlier, Michael Saylor’s company has announced another offering of its convertible senior notes to raise an additional $700 million in order to increase its bet on the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Investors will be able to convert these notes into MSTR shares at a later date and receive interest on them. Basically, MicroStrategy began functioning as a spot Bitcoin ETF before actual funds of this type appeared and began trading on the market.