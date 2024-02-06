Advertisement
AD

First ERC404 Token Sees Enormous 13x Pump: But There's Silver Lining

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
New token standard might become much-needed fuel for Ethereum's ecosystem
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 8:32
First ERC404 Token Sees Enormous 13x Pump: But There's Silver Lining
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Novelty and explosive price movements go head-to-head in the crypto industry, and the latest novelty on the market is Pandora, the inaugural token leveraging the new ERC404 standard. This experimental token standard, a hybrid of ERC20 and ERC721, aims to blend the liquidity and fractionalization capabilities of these well-established protocols. Pandora's price has skyrocketed to over $8,600, marking a staggering 13-fold increase for some investors.

Advertisement

The ERC404 standard is an ambitious attempt to marry the functionalities of ERC20 tokens, known for their fungibility, with ERC721 tokens. By doing so, ERC404 seeks to enable a novel form of asset representation that could potentially unlock new mechanisms for trading, ownership and asset interaction within the blockchain

Image
Source: Dexscreener

This standard employs a technique known as "pathing," a method designed to allow for the coexistence of token amount data and identifiers within a unified framework, albeit with certain tradeoffs due to its experimental nature.

The dramatic ascent of Pandora's price is exemplified by the success story of a trader who turned a $97,484 investment into approximately $1.2 million in just two days. By purchasing 154 Pandora tokens at $633 and selling 25 of them at $7,548 each, the trader realized a profit of $91,211, with an outstanding holding valued at around $1.1 million. 

Related
Solana (SOL) Gains Crucial Foothold, XRP's Movements Are Too Predictable, Last Resort for Ethereum (ETH)?

However, each meteoric rise on the market is not so simple. The ERC404, while groundbreaking, is experimental and unaudited, suggesting that its integration and broader adoption come with inherent risks. 

The rapid price increase of Pandora could potentially precipitate a sharp reversal, as history has shown with other crypto assets that have experienced similar parabolic uptrends. Investors and enthusiasts are thus advised to proceed with caution, bearing in mind the speculative nature of such investments and the uncharted territory that ERC404 tokens represent.

#Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 514% On-Chain as Whales Shift Trillions of SHIB
2024/02/06 08:29
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 514% On-Chain as Whales Shift Trillions of SHIB
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
2024/02/06 08:29
Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
2024/02/06 08:29
SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Lista DAO Unveils Cosmic Adventure Challenge and Rebrand in Strategic Push
Heroes of Mavia Surpasses 1 Million Downloads, Dominates Global App Store Rankings Before Token Launch
Taraxa Launches $10 Million Grant Program for its blockDAG Ecosystem
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

First ERC404 Token Sees Enormous 13x Pump: But There's Silver Lining
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 514% On-Chain as Whales Shift Trillions of SHIB
Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
Show all