Advertisement
AD

Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is poised to warn Congress about the specific threats that cryptocurrencies and stablecoins pose to the financial stability of the country
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 6:31
Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is poised to address Congress on the potential risks posed by the crypto industry to the financial system on Feb. 6. 

Yellen's prepared remarks, which have been shared ahead of her appearance, outline a broad range of financial system risks, with a particular focus on the challenges and uncertainties presented by digital assets, including stablecoins and the volatility of crypto-asset prices.

Digital assets in the spotlight

A significant portion of Yellen's testimony is dedicated to the challenges posed by the burgeoning digital asset sector. 

She identifies specific risks including potential runs on crypto-asset platforms, vulnerabilities due to crypto-asset price volatility, and the regulatory challenges presented by platforms operating outside established legal frameworks.

Related
Janet Yellen Says UST's Collapse Illustrates Risks to Financial Stability

Yellen's remarks underscore the urgent need for comprehensive regulatory oversight of digital assets, including the enactment of legislation aimed at regulating stablecoins and the spot market for non-security crypto-assets. 

Economic recovery and financial stability

Yellen's testimony is expected to paint a picture of a resilient U.S. economy, bolstered by historic recovery efforts over the past three years. 

With GDP growth robust and inflation on a downward trajectory, the Treasury Secretary will highlight achievements such as a healthy labor market, increased real wages, and a significant rise in household median wealth. 

These successes, she argues, are underpinned by a strong and resilient financial system. 

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
2024/02/06 07:01
SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Gains Crucial Foothold, XRP's Movements Are Too Predictable, Last Resort for Ethereum (ETH)?
2024/02/06 07:01
Solana (SOL) Gains Crucial Foothold, XRP's Movements Are Too Predictable, Last Resort for Ethereum (ETH)?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SEC Scores Big Win Against Ripple
2024/02/06 07:01
SEC Scores Big Win Against Ripple
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Lista DAO Unveils Cosmic Adventure Challenge and Rebrand in Strategic Push
Heroes of Mavia Surpasses 1 Million Downloads, Dominates Global App Store Rankings Before Token Launch
Taraxa Launches $10 Million Grant Program for its blockDAG Ecosystem
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
Solana (SOL) Gains Crucial Foothold, XRP's Movements Are Too Predictable, Last Resort for Ethereum (ETH)?
Show all