Back
All crypto news for
First Blockchain Voting Conducted by Association of Crypto Enterprises Successfully

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The Association of Crypto Enterprises in Singapore spreads that word about a successful case of an Ethereum-based blockchain voting on premise

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

The open ledger technology is becoming more popular even without crypto assets on which it is based. At the end of 2019, China acknowledged blockchain (DLT) a crucial industry for the country’s future development with the president Xi Jinping embracing it publicly. This even allowed Bitcoin traders to fix some quick gains after the BTC price briefly surged on the news.

In 2019 and 2018, several trials were conducted on blockchain voting. Now, the Association of Cryptocurrency Enterprises and Startups (ACCESS) in Singapore has announced that they have successfully implemented the first on-premise blockchain voting in the course of their annual general meeting (AGM). The news was reported by Finews Asia.

The statement was made by Anson Zeall, the ACCESS chairperson, on January 13. He said:

“The blockchain voting process helps uphold the true values of democratic voting in ensuring authentic votes are being legitimately accounted for with a transparent audit trail. We are seeing the future of corporate governance through the implementation of blockchain technology starting with our most important corporate governance event, our AGM.”

A DLT voting beyond a pilot phase

The DLT voting mechanism was created by ACCESS member JEDTrade that provides Ethereum-based solutions and uses the Metamask wallet to work with the DLT.

The new Ethereum-powered voting solution is intended to raise the transparency of the voting process, allow the voters to remain anonymous and avoid double voting.

Anonymity for the voters ensured

Those who took part in the voting here are to remain anonymous due to the fact that the blockchain solution has eliminated the connection between them and their votes. A specially developed blockchain contract made it possible.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. 'Hodls' cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Breaking 7-Months Falling Wedge Structure, Crypto Traders Are Bullish

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Ethereum has been in a downtrend for a long while, but now, as the developers are implementing new upgrades, traders are getting bullish on ETH

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

Ethereum has been dismissed by many as a market leader, despite its past achievements. Such rivals as Tron and EOS (off-springs of Vitalik Buterin's chain) have been outperforming Ethereum by the number of transactions per second, new user accounts and the number of dApps being developed on them or migrating to them from other chains.

However, now as the community is about to see Ethereum 2.0 implemented and is watching the growth of Ethereum-based DeFi network attentively, traders say that the ETH price has good chances to recover.

‘Breaking out of 7-months Falling Edge structure’

Crypto trader @IamCryptoWolf has recently posted a chart which shows that Ethereum may actually be breaking out of the Falling Wedge formation that has lasted for about 7 months. A Falling Wedge pattern usually shows that the downward movement will reverse soon and now this is what seems to be happening to the second major cryptocurrency.

ETH 1
Image via Twitter

The same trader has recently stated that Ethereum is going to be the ‘investment of this decade’.

A crypto content-maker Omar Bham, who recently suffered from the crypto purge on YouTube, along with other cryptocurrency bloggers, took this statement of @IamCryptoWolf as a basis for a discussion on his Twitter page, urging his followers to speak if they agree or not.

ETH 2
Image via Twitter

‘Bullish on ETH’

Another crypto trader, @livercoin, has also tweeted to support Ethereum, saying that he has got bullish on this asset and is not going to long Bitcoin any more.

ETH 3
Image via Twitter

Ethereum’s milestones expected in the short term

Many are looking up to Ethereum this year since the developers are about to implement the major upgrade dubbed Ethereum 2.0. Besides, the current DeFi system of financial and banking dApps is also based on Ethereum and is getting a tremendous amount of ETH locked in there – over 3 mln ETH by now.

This amount of ETH locked in with DeFi keeps growing.

