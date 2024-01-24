Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Makes Important Bitcoin (BTC) Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Fidelity's Director of Global Macro Jurrien Timmer has provided a critical perspective on Bitcoin's trajectory, analyzing it through the lens of network growth and scarcity features.

Timmer points to the foundational principle that Bitcoin's value is closely correlated with the expansion of its network — a concept reflected in Metcalfe's Law, which posits that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of its users.

In my view, the price of Bitcoin is driven by the size and growth of its network, which in turn is driven by its scarcity features (stock-to-flow) and real rates (Fed policy). As the chart shows, Bitcoin’s network is growing in line with a standard power regression curve. That… pic.twitter.com/xtywnxMbtn — Jurrien Timmer (@TimmerFidelity) January 23, 2024

The adoption curve for Bitcoin supports this theory, showcasing a consistent power-law distribution over time. This suggests not just growth, but a predictable, sustained increase that closely mirrors the S-curve typical of new technology adoption.

The chart shared by Timmer illustrates this progression, plotting the number of nonzero Bitcoin addresses over time and overlaying a standard power regression curve. The fit is compelling, suggesting that despite volatility, Bitcoin's adoption is not merely sporadic but follows a path anticipated by the models that have charted the course of successful technologies in the past.

Scarcity is another cornerstone of Timmer's thesis. Bitcoin's stock-to-flow model, which correlates price with the scarcity of supply, suggests that as Bitcoin becomes harder to mine and the rate of new supply slows, the price could rise if demand remains steady or increases.

This interplay of scarcity and demand is a dance that shapes Bitcoin's price movements in the face of changing economic policies, such as those set by the Federal Reserve.

While the price chart provided reflects recent bearish trends, Timmer's insights suggest a broader view. Volatility in the price of Bitcoin is not just noise; it is part of a larger pattern of growth and acceptance. Timmer's articulation of its growth scenario offers a reasoned perspective for long-term observers and participants in the cryptocurrency market.