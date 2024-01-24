Advertisement
AD

Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Makes Important Bitcoin (BTC) Statement

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Industry-leading analyst provides insightful data about Bitcoin's growth
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 10:37
Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Makes Important Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fidelity's Director of Global Macro Jurrien Timmer has provided a critical perspective on Bitcoin's trajectory, analyzing it through the lens of network growth and scarcity features.

Advertisement

Timmer points to the foundational principle that Bitcoin's value is closely correlated with the expansion of its network — a concept reflected in Metcalfe's Law, which posits that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of its users. 

The adoption curve for Bitcoin supports this theory, showcasing a consistent power-law distribution over time. This suggests not just growth, but a predictable, sustained increase that closely mirrors the S-curve typical of new technology adoption.

The chart shared by Timmer illustrates this progression, plotting the number of nonzero Bitcoin addresses over time and overlaying a standard power regression curve. The fit is compelling, suggesting that despite volatility, Bitcoin's adoption is not merely sporadic but follows a path anticipated by the models that have charted the course of successful technologies in the past.

Related
Coinbase CEO Reacts to Ethereum Staking Major Issue: Details

Scarcity is another cornerstone of Timmer's thesis. Bitcoin's stock-to-flow model, which correlates price with the scarcity of supply, suggests that as Bitcoin becomes harder to mine and the rate of new supply slows, the price could rise if demand remains steady or increases. 

This interplay of scarcity and demand is a dance that shapes Bitcoin's price movements in the face of changing economic policies, such as those set by the Federal Reserve.

While the price chart provided reflects recent bearish trends, Timmer's insights suggest a broader view. Volatility in the price of Bitcoin is not just noise; it is part of a larger pattern of growth and acceptance. Timmer's articulation of its growth scenario offers a reasoned perspective for long-term observers and participants in the cryptocurrency market.

#Bitcoin #Jurrien Timmer
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shibarum Announces New Era in SHIB Burns With Transformative Burning Mechanism
2024/01/24 10:35
Shibarum Announces New Era in SHIB Burns With Transformative Burning Mechanism
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Overtakes Top 300 With Jaw-Dropping 56% Rise
2024/01/24 10:35
Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Overtakes Top 300 With Jaw-Dropping 56% Rise
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Coinbase CEO Reacts to Ethereum Staking Major Issue: Details
2024/01/24 10:35
Coinbase CEO Reacts to Ethereum Staking Major Issue: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitget Unveils New Messi Film to Kick off Second Year of Messi Partnership
2nd Annual Middle East ProcureTech Summit 2024: Transforming Procurement Through Innovation
KAS Mining Pool Services: How to Choose the Best One?
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Makes Important Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
Shibarum Announces New Era in SHIB Burns With Transformative Burning Mechanism
Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Overtakes Top 300 With Jaw-Dropping 56% Rise
Show all