Advertisement
AD

    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer: Bitcoin, Crypto and Cash Remain Key in Portfolio Hedging Strategies

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Jurrien Timmer shares interesting data that includes Bitcoin and stocks
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 10:36
    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer: Bitcoin, Crypto and Cash Remain Key in Portfolio Hedging Strategies
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    When it comes to protecting your investments, having a mix of different types of assets is key. Diversifying with some cash, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and commodities can help keep your portfolio stable when stock prices fall.

    Advertisement

    Cash and alternatives are often used to balance out the ups and downs of the stock market. When stock prices drop, cash usually remains steady or becomes more valuable. This is because cash, especially in the form of U.S. dollars, often moves in the opposite direction to stocks.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    According to the most recent data shared by Fidelity's analyst, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular for investors who want to spread their risks. Bitcoin is moving differently from stocks, which is why it can be chosen as an alternative. For example, thanks to halving cycles, the digital gold may ascend while stocks and the economy in general struggle.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder’s New DOGE, BTC, ETH Tweet Stirs Crypto Community

    Timmer suggests that these different assets — cash, Bitcoin and gold — are like tools that investors can use to protect themselves against stock market losses. All of these are measured against the S&P 500. Obviously, if the S&P 500 goes down but these other assets do not, your investments might not lose as much value, which is why investors hedge.

    Having a mix of cash, cryptocurrencies and commodities could help safeguard your investment portfolio during times when the stock market is unstable. This strategy is all about finding a balance between keeping your money safe and still having the chance to see it grow.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Cardano to Reach $1.7 in 300% ADA Price Rally, Analyst Predicts
    2024/04/10 10:32
    Cardano to Reach $1.7 in 300% ADA Price Rally, Analyst Predicts
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major Milestone of 4 Million Total Addresses
    2024/04/10 10:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major Milestone of 4 Million Total Addresses
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Outshining Gold, Peter Brandt Shares Uncommon Take
    2024/04/10 10:32
    Bitcoin (BTC) Outshining Gold, Peter Brandt Shares Uncommon Take
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gaming, Stablecoins and Product Innovation Take the Stage at Sui Basecamp, Inaugural Global Conference for the Sui Ecosystem
    Raiser.co Partners with MetalCore to Provide Early Access for Web3 Gaming Enthusiasts
    POKT Network Welcomes Three New Gateways & Brings Open Data Access to Millions of End Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer: Bitcoin, Crypto and Cash Remain Key in Portfolio Hedging Strategies
    Cardano to Reach $1.7 in 300% ADA Price Rally, Analyst Predicts
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major Milestone of 4 Million Total Addresses
    Show all