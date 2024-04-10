Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Day of Outflows

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded yet another day of outflows on Apr. 9.

For comparison, Bitcoin ETFs logged $224.8 million worth of outflows the day before.

Grayscale’s GBTC, of course, is responsible for another day in the red. The ETF recorded a whopping $154.9 million worth of outflows on Tuesday. However, it is still not as dramatic as the $303 million loss that Grayscale recorded on Monday.

BlackRock’s impressive inflows worth of $128.7 million weren’t enough to offset Gradycale’s outflows. However, it’s inflows remain below the 28-day average inflow of $277 million.

Bitwise and Fidelity managed to record only minor inflows ($3.8 million and $3 million, respectively).

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently sitting just below the $70,000 level on major exchanges.

As reported by U.Today , cryptocurrencies naysayer Peter Schiff recently predicted that Bitcoin ETF issuers would face serious legal troubles due to the potential losses of buyers.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong is preparing to announce the list of spot Bitcoin ETFs on Apr. 16.