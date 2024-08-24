    Fidelity Ethereum ETF Leaves BlackRock in Dust: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Fidelity Ethereum ETF has greatly surpassed BlackRock's exchange-traded fund
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 8:48
    Fidelity Ethereum ETF Leaves BlackRock in Dust: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Analytics account @lookonchain on the X social media network has published fresh data, delivering an update on spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs for Friday, Aug. 23.

    Advertisement

    According to the figures revealed by the above-mentioned data source, Fidelity outpaced BlackRock in terms of Ethereum inflows on that day.

    Related
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Sat, 08/24/2024 - 07:41
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    XRP Skyrocketing: Here's When and How, Cardano 12% Pump, Is ADA Finally Waking Up? Ethereum (ETH) Shows Some Potential
    Ethereum Foundation Makes Its Largest ETH Transfer of 2024
    Cardano's Chang Hard Fork Suddenly Postponed. Here's Why

    BlackRock loses leadership to Fidelity

    Lookonchain reported that on Friday, the netflow into nine spot Ethereum ETFs was negative as it constituted -4,972 ETH. That was the fault of Grayscale, whose Ethereum Trust faced massive outflows of 11,885 ETH worth $31.61 million. Currently this ETF fund contains a massive Ethereum chunk of 1,830,266 ETH valued at almost $5 billion. Overall, in the last week, Grayscale has lost 61,901 ETH.

    As for inflows, it was Fidelity Ethereum Fund that scored the largest one — it saw an influx of 5,500 ETH and increased its stash by 11,250 ETH during the past week.

    BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust saw zero inflows this time, and so did the other Ethereum ETFs, except for Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (plus 1,602 ETH) and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (minus 189 ETH).

    Still, BlackRock’s iShares has witnessed the largest Ethereum inflows over the past week as 14,240 ETH landed in its cold storage vaults.

    As for spot Bitcoin ETFs, iShares here beat the rest of the spot ETF cohort, sucking in 1,252 BTC.

    #spot Ethereum ETF #BlackRock #Fidelity
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 9:20
    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days, Cardano Might Flip TRX and DOGE If This Happens, Ripple Taps Coinbase for Upcoming Major Event: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 7:41
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days, Cardano Might Flip TRX and DOGE If This Happens, Ripple Taps Coinbase for Upcoming Major Event: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Fidelity Ethereum ETF Leaves BlackRock in Dust: Details
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD