Fidelity Ethereum ETF Leaves BlackRock in Dust: Details

Analytics account @lookonchain on the X social media network has published fresh data, delivering an update on spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs for Friday, Aug. 23.

According to the figures revealed by the above-mentioned data source, Fidelity outpaced BlackRock in terms of Ethereum inflows on that day.

BlackRock loses leadership to Fidelity

Lookonchain reported that on Friday, the netflow into nine spot Ethereum ETFs was negative as it constituted -4,972 ETH. That was the fault of Grayscale, whose Ethereum Trust faced massive outflows of 11,885 ETH worth $31.61 million. Currently this ETF fund contains a massive Ethereum chunk of 1,830,266 ETH valued at almost $5 billion. Overall, in the last week, Grayscale has lost 61,901 ETH.

As for inflows, it was Fidelity Ethereum Fund that scored the largest one — it saw an influx of 5,500 ETH and increased its stash by 11,250 ETH during the past week.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust saw zero inflows this time, and so did the other Ethereum ETFs, except for Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (plus 1,602 ETH) and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (minus 189 ETH).

Still, BlackRock’s iShares has witnessed the largest Ethereum inflows over the past week as 14,240 ETH landed in its cold storage vaults.

As for spot Bitcoin ETFs, iShares here beat the rest of the spot ETF cohort, sucking in 1,252 BTC.