lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Fidelity Approved to Become Canada's First Bitcoin Custodian

News
Wed, 11/17/2021 - 19:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fidelity is likely to give a major push to institutional adoption of Bitcoin in Canada
Fidelity Approved to Become Canada's First Bitcoin Custodian
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fidelity Clearing Canada, a subsidiary of Boston-based mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments, has obtained regulatory approval to launch the first cryptocurrency trading and custody solution for institutional players, The Globe and Mail reports.

From now on, institutions such as pension funds and mutual funds will have a much easier time investing in digital assets.

The subsidiary also filed paperwork to launch two Bitcoin funds in Canada. As reported by U.Today, the world’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund was approved by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in February.

Fidelity, one of the first major companies to dip its toes into crypto, launched a cryptocurrency-focused subsidiary back in 2018 and then introduced a crypto custody solution in 2019, which CEO Abigail Johnson described as “incredibly successful.”

Related
Canadian Teen Arrested Over $36 Million Crypto Theft
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz once opined that Fidelity allowing its retail clients to buy Bitcoin would be the most bullish thing that could happen to the largest cryptocurrency.

The financial services corporation boasts $4.2 trillion worth of assets under management. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
11/20/2021 - 16:33
Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2021 - 16:22
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
11/20/2021 - 16:09
SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov