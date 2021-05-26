Fidelity's Bitcoin Fund Reports Over $100 Million in Sales

News
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 20:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fidelity Investments' Bitcoin index fund has raised a whopping $102 million
Fidelity's Bitcoin Fund Reports Over $100 Million in Sales
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund I, which was launched by Fidelity Investments' managing director Peter Jubber last August, has reported $102 million in total sales in its May 26 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The Bitcoin-only investment product has attracted a total of 83 investors.

With the minimum investment of $100,000, the passively-managed Bitcoin fund was designed specifically for deep-pocketed purchasers.

Fidelity became involved in Bitcoin back in 2014, with CEO  Abigail Johnson being one of the cryptocurrency's earliest major supporters.

In March, Fidelity also filed an application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund called the "Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust."    

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

