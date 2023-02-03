FBI Seizes NFTs from Crypto Scammer

This confiscation was the result of an investigation conducted by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT, who discovered that the NFTs were obtained through a phishing scam run by Cameron Redman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized a number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from a phishing scammer known as Horror (HZ) or Chase Senecal.

The NFTs, which include BoredApeYachtClub #9658 and Doodle #3114, have a combined value of $104,856.20.

The FBI's action was a result of an investigation conducted by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT.

According to ZachXBT, the person responsible for the recent spate of hacked NFT Twitter accounts is Cameron Redman.

Redman has a history of SIM swapping. He stole $37 million worth of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash from a single person in February 2020.

Since December 2021, ZachXBT has tracked over 600 compromised Discord servers and more than a dozen hacked NFT Twitter accounts, which have resulted in millions of dollars being stolen.

The investigation revealed that Redman sold Twitter panel access to scammers HZ and Popbob in June, which enabled them to hack NFT Twitter accounts and defraud people.

ZachXBT noticed that HZ recently flaunted an iced-out Audemars Piguet watch on Twitter and suspected that he paid for it with crypto. The on-chain sleuth reached out to a watch seller and confirmed that the watch was indeed purchased by HZ using stolen funds. The address used by HZ to pay for the watch was directly funded by multiple addresses linked to phishing attacks on NFT and crypto.

While the FBI's seizure of NFTs from HZ/Chase is a step forward in the fight against phishing attacks in the NFT and crypto space, Popbob and others in the group remain at large. ZachXBT's investigation serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and the role that the community can play in stopping phishing scams.