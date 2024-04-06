Fantom Bull Andre Cronje Calls Solana Woes 'Victim of Success'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Fantom’s core developer Andre Cronje has come out to share his take on Solana’s current network challenges, a situation that many foresaw a while ago. Taking to his official X account, Andre Cronje highlighted that he has seen many people reiterating the "I told you so" phrase about Solana, a statement emanating from the recent hiccups it has faced.

Advertisement

Solana has had multiple outages over the past few months with many noting how unreliable it has become as the ecosystem grew remarkably. According to Cronje, Solana is now in demand of a huge blockspace, one that implies a lot of bottlenecks have to be resolved.

He believes this bottleneck has its deep roots in engineering as he acknowledged that Consensus is not an issue with Solana. The top DeFi developer also pointed out that Solana’s woes are also not a function of any critical component.

Seeing a lot of "I told you so's" against Solana, because *checks notes* Solana currently has so much demand for blockspace that they need to optimize some bottlenecks (which also btw, is just an engineering hurdle and not a fault of consensus or any critical component).



Victim… — Andre Cronje (@AndreCronjeTech) April 6, 2024

Solana is one of the blockchain protocols that was designed to offer an alternatively advanced smart contract network to displace or relieve Ethereum, known for its congestion at the time. Since its introduction, Solana has showcased it has potential, however, to Andre Cronje, the blockchain is now a victim of its success.

Resolving Solana’s woes

Blockchain networks are constantly updating to become better. Ethereum championed this trend when it moved from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) version via the Merge. With Solana’s congestion issues now a menace, its top developers, including co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, are now working seriously to find a permanent fix.

Yakovenko in an earlier comment highlighted why some fixes for Solana might not come as easily as others. He made this comment noting that bugs that slow down the network have to pass through the whole phase of launching and testing before they can be implemented on the mainnet.

Despite this drain, Solana remains among the most capitalized blockchains, with its price up 3.55% in 24 hours to $178.05, per data from CoinMarketCap.