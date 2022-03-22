Fantom Announces Latest Addition to Foundation After Devs Quit

Tue, 03/22/2022 - 15:53
Tomiwabold Olajide
Fantom Announces Latest Addition to Foundation After Devs Quit
Fantom (FTM) announces the latest addition to the "Fantom Person" in the person of Professor Bernhard Scholz, who will join Fantom as chief research officer on May 1, 2022.

Speaking on Scholz's capabilities, Fantom states that ''his research focuses on smart-contract execution, security, and performance. He has published extensively on programming languages and blockchains and has a strong understanding of the Fantom platform.''

Prof. Scholz is the co-founder of SUN Microsystems Labs in Brisbane, where he helped build the Parfait bug tracking project, and the creator of Souffle, a language for static program analysis used extensively by firms such as Oracle to detect security bugs in Java JDK.

On assumption of the role, Scholz will lead all Fantom research initiatives, including work on improving consensus. He will also lead a team of researchers and developers who are working on a brand new middleware stack and Fantom Virtual Machine (FVM) to boost smart contract security and performance.

Earlier in March, Andre Cronje, the developer of Yearn.Finance, announced that he was calling it quits together with developer Anton Nell, while tweeting that they were "terminating" 25 projects.

The Fantom Foundation clarified this as miscommunication in a released statement.

Fantom recounts growth

As per WhaleStats, FTM  is also back in the top 10 purchased tokens by 100 biggest ETH whales over the last 24 hours and trades at $1.32 at press time.

As previously covered by U.Today, Fantom (FTM), a Layer 1 blockchain platform that powers decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, reported a 4,200% increase in smart contracts deployment since February 2021.

It notes that the number of deployed verified contracts rose from 111 recorded in February 2021 to 4,677 in February of this year, representing a 42x increase.

