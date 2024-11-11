Binance's CZ Makes Major Statement as Bitcoin Hits $86K

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin has reached a new record high of $86,800 at 19:07 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

It is currently trading $86,104 after paring some of its impressive gains. Still, the leading cryptocurrency is up by roughly 7%.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has already commented on Bitcoin entering its new price discovery phase. "Crossing the chasm, finally," he said.

Zhao likely referenced "Crossing the Chasm," a popular marketing book written by Geoffrey A. Moore. The book focuses on the adoption challenges that innovative high-tech products tend to face. Some of these products never take off due to their inability to "cross the chasm."

As Zhao's comment suggests, Bitcoin has already achieved much-coveted mainstream acceptance.

The cryptocurrency's rapid rise has been fueled by growing demand for spot ETF products and persistent discussion about the US potentially adopting Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

"Unlimited" upside potential

Technical analyst Larry Tentarelli believes that Bitcoin hitting new record highs potentially means unlimited upside potential. "Many like to fade breakouts or call tops, but for me, is one of the best signals there is. New highs mean potentially unlimited upside potential vs defined risk, with a stop loss," he said in a social media post.

Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, has predicted that the leading cryptocurrency by market cap could surge to as high as $98,000 after taking a short pause.