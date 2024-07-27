    'Everything to Zero Against Bitcoin': Max Keiser Shares Epic Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Max Keiser weighs in on recent BTC debate
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 11:04
    'Everything to Zero Against Bitcoin': Max Keiser Shares Epic Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, a Bitcoin advocate and advisor to the president of El Salvador, has shared his view on the future of Bitcoin in a recent post on the X platform.

    Keiser took jabs at traditional assets holders, including luxury properties. In his view, fiat money, stock and gold do not stand a chance against BTC, because no one will trade those assets for Bitcoin.

    “Everything goes to zero against Bitcoin,” he concluded.

    HOT Stories
    'Everything to Zero Against Bitcoin': Max Keiser Shares Epic Prediction
    Edward Snowden on Bitcoin: We Are Winning
    SHIB Sheds Its Meme Coin Status, Here's Shiba Inu Team's Proof It's Not Just Meme
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set for 20% Rise? XRP's EMA Cross Stuns, Toncoin (TON) Reaches Key Milestone

    Related
    Max Keiser Reveals Epic Bitcoin Prediction for Old 'New' El Salvador President
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 15:05
    Max Keiser Reveals Epic Bitcoin Prediction for Old 'New' El Salvador President
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    BTC bull run ahead?

    Bitcoin, which traded near $65,000 yesterday, was recently back above $67,000. At press time, BTC is traded at almost $68,000.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The optimistic market sentiment comes after one of the biggest declines that the BTC price saw this past week. On Wednesday, the BTC price dropped below $64,000, while a total of $300 million worth of the cryptocurrency was liquidated.

    Related
    Crypto Market Bloodbath: $300 Million Wiped out as Ether Hits $3,100
    Thu, 07/25/2024 - 08:48
    Crypto Market Bloodbath: $300 Million Wiped out as Ether Hits $3,100
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Despite concerns, the distribution of 95K bitcoins from Mt. Gox's insolvency did not negatively impact the market, with Bitcoin prices regaining stability.

    Bitcoin 2024

    Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville has sparked many debates on the future of Bitcoin and the crypto market in general.

    During his opening keynote, Michael Saylor stated that he sees the world's largest crypto's price rising to $13 million by 2045 in his base case scenario.

    Saylor predicted Bitcoin could reach $13 million by 2045, requiring a 29% annual return and a market cap of $280 trillion. In a bullish scenario, it could hit $49 million, while the bearish case suggests $3 million.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Wants Bitcoin Bailout? Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Fri, 07/26/2024 - 15:48
    Michael Saylor Wants Bitcoin Bailout? Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff responded to Saylor in a series of posts, claiming that Saylor for the government Bitcoin bailout.

    “He knows the Bitcoin blockchain letter is running out of chain and wants the U.S. government to become the buyer of last resort, leaving American taxpayers as the ultimate bag holders in the Bitcoin pyramid scheme,” Schiff posted.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image 524,701% Profit on Bitcoin Celebrated by Whale After 11.8 Years of Inactivity
    Jul 27, 2024 - 10:57
    524,701% Profit on Bitcoin Celebrated by Whale After 11.8 Years of Inactivity
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough: Don't Miss It
    Jul 27, 2024 - 10:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough: Don't Miss It
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Edward Snowden on Bitcoin: We Are Winning
    Jul 27, 2024 - 10:57
    Edward Snowden on Bitcoin: We Are Winning
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Disney Officially Enters Metaverse Market Through Carrieverse
    Finnovex Middle East 2024: Beyond Boundaries – Reinventing Finance Through Hyper Connected Ecosystems in the Middle East
    India Digital Financefrontier: Fintech Unleashed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Everything to Zero Against Bitcoin': Max Keiser Shares Epic Prediction
    524,701% Profit on Bitcoin Celebrated by Whale After 11.8 Years of Inactivity
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough: Don't Miss It
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD