EverdreamSoft Announces Social Hub in The Sandbox, Teases Land Sale

News
Thu, 02/03/2022 - 15:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
The Sandbox Metaverse is selling exclusive land plots by Gaming veterans EverdreamSoft
EverdreamSoft Announces Social Hub in The Sandbox, Teases Land Sale
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Creators of the world's first blockchain game for smartphones Spells of Genesis, top-notch software studio EverdreamSoft, organize a LAND sell, together with The Sandbox.

Premium LAND sale goes live on Feb. 10

According to the press release shared with U.Today, EverdreamSoft's LAND sale has been announced by The Sandbox, a flagship Metaverse ecosystem.

LAND is a 6x6 territory located near the EverdreamSoft Estate. In the future, LAND will be able to host multiple virtual buildings and institutions.

During the upcoming sale, customers of The Sandbox will be able to obtain exclusive NFTs from limited collections released by EverdreamSoft and The Sandbox itself.

The first NFT drop includes five types of tokens inspired by BearWhale (early Bitcoin [BTC] trader), mysterious Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, the Ethereum cryptocurrency and so on.

Shaban Shaame, founder and CEO of EverdreamSoft, emphasizes the crucial importance of this release for the progress of his team in the Metaverse and GameFi segment:

The Sandbox is at the forefront of the Metaverse and shapes the future of decentralized creativity. The EverdreamSoft’s land will allow Spells of Genesis' iconic world to expand into an exciting 3D metaverse. The collaboration with Sandbox will push the world of Spells of Genesis to a fascinating new dimension.

Novel Metaverse experience for The Sandbox: What is Social Hub?

Besides that, EverdreamSoft inches closer to the release of its unique Social Hub in collaboration with Nabiya Studio digital developers.

The Hub will represent Spell of Genesis in The Sandbox metaverse. Its visitors will be able to interact with in-game characters of SoG and elements of its gameplay.

In summary, Social Hub by EverdreamSoft is an advanced bridge between the first generation of on-chain gaming projects and novel Metaverse experiences.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for February 3
02/03/2022 - 16:05
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for February 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Millicent Stablecoin Platform Receives UK Government Funding: Details
02/03/2022 - 15:54
Millicent Stablecoin Platform Receives UK Government Funding: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crypto Needs to Crash for Web3 to Emerge, Says Tech Pioneer Behind Web 2.0
02/03/2022 - 15:44
Crypto Needs to Crash for Web3 to Emerge, Says Tech Pioneer Behind Web 2.0
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya