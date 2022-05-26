Ethereum's Weekly Time Frame Signals Incoming ETH Price Bounce

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the crypto market sell-off escalated early Thursday, with Ethereum (ETH) and other alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) taking more damage than Bitcoin (BTC). At press time, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,840, a loss of 6.54% over the previous 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Ethereum's Beacon Chain, which will introduce a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to Ethereum, underwent a seven-block reorganization, or reorg, sparking concerns over the forthcoming Merge upgrade. A reorg occurs when a block is deleted from the blockchain to make room for a longer chain. It might happen as a result of a malicious attack, a flaw or an unintentional block duplication.

An incoming bounce?

According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics platform, Ethereum's average fees are at extremely low levels, with traders currently paying roughly $2.54 per transaction. "This is the lowest ETH cost level since July. Historically, ETH prices rise after average transactions dip below $5." Santiment wrote.

Gas prices fell as the price of ETH dropped when the market sank due to inflation fears and system risks within the broader cryptocurrency market.

Ads

Ethereum (ETH) fell below the MA 50 on its weekly chart, marking the eighth consecutive week of losses. The bears, on the other hand, have not given up and are attempting to push the price back to $1,700.

$ETH #Ethereum weekly TF.

Expecting to see a bounce from 200EMA/1.618 Fibonacci level. pic.twitter.com/kdRapa6FsG — Johnny Woo | Never DM you for Money (@j0hnnyw00) May 26, 2022

In the case of Ethereum, the latest sell-off has pushed the price closer to the MA 200 at $1,179 on the weekly chart, which could serve as the lower support. According to market observers, a rebound could occur around here as major long-term buyers emerge.

The Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index has dropped to 12, which indicates "extreme fear" on the crypto market. Buyers who have been waiting for extreme oversold conditions to buy and keep cryptocurrency may be attracted by the current extreme fear.