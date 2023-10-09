Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Attracts More Criticism from Cardano's Hoskinson

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's recent discussions on potential staking pool changes to bolster decentralization have triggered criticisms from Charles Hoskinson, Cardano's founder

Ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently discussed potential protocol and staking pool changes for the Ethereum network, suggesting they could enhance decentralization and efficiency. However, his comments have drawn criticism from Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, and other members of the Cardano community.

In his post on X, Hoskinson took a not-so-veiled jab at Buterin by attaching an animated GIF of actor Christian Bale and Muppet Kermit the Frog nodding at one another.

Copycat accusations

Buterin's posts detailed how modifications in staking design could benefit users who lack the resources to solo-stake, allowing them more involvement in staking and consensus decision-making. Additionally, the changes could reduce the consensus layer's operational burden, further decentralizing the Ethereum network.

In response, the Cardano community accused Ethereum of attempting to emulate Cardano's long-standing features.

Some of them posted that Cardano had pioneered liquid staking and delegating to pools for consensus years ago, boasting about Cardano's uptime and decentralization metrics.

Ethereum was mocked for "dressing up as Cardano for Halloween" by allegedly copying its long-established features.

Unhealthy obsession?

The community's reaction to the latest tweet was rather mixed. Some agreed with Hoskinson, but others questioned the focus Cardano's community places on Ethereum.

Inquisitor Glokta, a Cardano supporter, expressed frustration, noting that the Cardano community seems more engrossed in Ethereum's actions than in their own developments.

He highlighted that Buterin rarely, if ever, comments on Cardano, hinting at a possible "inferiority complex."

However, Hoskinson stands by his comments. "They literally just admitted they need to copy Ouroboros," he responded.