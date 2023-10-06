Cardano Founder Shares Crucial Hydra Update

Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano founder says Hydra has not failed, shows community key evidence
Cardano Founder Shares Crucial Hydra Update
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a crucial update about the blockchain protocol's flagship scaling solution, Hydra Head, debunking a boatload of misinformation regarding the move along the way. Sharing a live recording post on the X app, Hoskinson debunked claims that Hydra is not as scalable as is being presented by the developer team.

The Cardano protocol shares a weekly update detailing how most of its innovations are faring in terms of development and performance. It appears that the community remains doubtful about the team's updates on Hydra. To address this misinformation, Hoskinson shared a TPS chart showing around 1,000 TPS to highlight Cardano's throughput capability.

The evidence shared not only confirms that Cardano's Hydra throughput is intact — it shows that the protocol has no glitch to warrant the misinformation that is being spread. Hoskinson also took his time to highlight the fact that the exact purpose of Hydra Head has evolved over time.

In this new revelation, the Cardano founder said Hydra is now trying to create a middleware that can enable developers to build sophisticated decentralized applications (dApps) that are resident on the main chain.

Cardano and active dev community

Cardano remains an active blockchain with a massive developer base. Besides the role of Input Output Global (IOG), tasked with the management of the Cardano network, there are a host of other developers building unique products in the ecosystem.

The latest of the new dApps launched is the Midnight Network, which is designed to help enhance privacy in the Cardano ecosystem. Besides this protocol, Cardano has welcomed other unique dApps in the past year, including but not limited to Lace Wallet, Mithril and Coinecta, among others.

Cardano's developmental efforts have earned it accolades as one of the blockchains with the most active developer network in the Web3.0 world.

