Ekta
Ekta

Ethereum's NFTs Can Now Be Moved to Solana: Here's How

News
Wed, 09/22/2021 - 15:42
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Wormhole bridge for digital collectibles goes live to bridge Solana and Ethereum: details
Ethereum's NFTs Can Now Be Moved to Solana: Here's How
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Wormhole, the development team behind the world's first-ever bridge between Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) smart contracts platforms, now boasts NFT functionality.

Ethereum, Solana now have common NFT ecosystem powered by Wormhole

According to the official announcement shared by Wormhole cross-chain bridge vendor, Ethereum and Solana users can now send NFTs between two blockchains.

Starting from today, Sept. 22, 2021, holders of digital collectibles on Ethereum (including iconic Crypto Punks, Degen Ape Academy and so on) can now seamlessly move them to Solana (SOL).

Stormgain
Stormgain

In its inaugural releases, the product will support only the most popular standards of digital collectibles: ERC-721 and SPL tokens. More standards, including ERC-1155, will be added soon.

Ethereum-Solana NFT bridge goes live
Image by Wormhole

To send NFTs between the two chains, users should only connect wallets (Metamask, Sollet and so on), customize the chain and target account and choose NFTs to transfer and authorize the transaction.

Cross-network bridges are on fire

This release is part of Wormhole's second iteration (Version v2). As covered by U.Today previously, Wormhole is going to integrate more chains like BSC and Terra (LUNA) in this version.

Related
Ethereum-Solana Wormhole v2 Bridge Finally Goes Live

As DeFi and NFT adoption gains steam, the usage of cross-network bridges is rocketing. Ethereum-Polygon bridges are the most popular in the Web3 universe.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) No Longer Leading Cross-Chain Coin, Sees New Leader

Also, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin by Circle has surpassed Ether as the top asset of cross-chain bridges.

#Ethereum News #Solana News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Interest in Dogecoin Plummets as Daily Transactions Reach Multi-Year Low
09/22/2021 - 15:52
Interest in Dogecoin Plummets as Daily Transactions Reach Multi-Year Low
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Caradano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 22
09/22/2021 - 15:47
Caradano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum's NFTs Can Now Be Moved to Solana: Here's How
09/22/2021 - 15:42
Ethereum's NFTs Can Now Be Moved to Solana: Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov