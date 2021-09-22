Ethereum's NFTs Can Now Be Moved to Solana: Here's How

Wormhole bridge for digital collectibles goes live to bridge Solana and Ethereum: details

Wormhole, the development team behind the world's first-ever bridge between Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) smart contracts platforms, now boasts NFT functionality.

Ethereum, Solana now have common NFT ecosystem powered by Wormhole

According to the official announcement shared by Wormhole cross-chain bridge vendor, Ethereum and Solana users can now send NFTs between two blockchains.

1/ Today we're incredibly excited to announce the launch of our NFT bridge between @Ethereum and @solana 🙌🏻.https://t.co/zCm3nJIkHF — Wormhole (@wormholecrypto) September 22, 2021

Starting from today, Sept. 22, 2021, holders of digital collectibles on Ethereum (including iconic Crypto Punks, Degen Ape Academy and so on) can now seamlessly move them to Solana (SOL).

In its inaugural releases, the product will support only the most popular standards of digital collectibles: ERC-721 and SPL tokens. More standards, including ERC-1155, will be added soon.

Image by Wormhole

To send NFTs between the two chains, users should only connect wallets (Metamask, Sollet and so on), customize the chain and target account and choose NFTs to transfer and authorize the transaction.

Cross-network bridges are on fire

This release is part of Wormhole's second iteration (Version v2). As covered by U.Today previously, Wormhole is going to integrate more chains like BSC and Terra (LUNA) in this version.

As DeFi and NFT adoption gains steam, the usage of cross-network bridges is rocketing. Ethereum-Polygon bridges are the most popular in the Web3 universe.

Also, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin by Circle has surpassed Ether as the top asset of cross-chain bridges.