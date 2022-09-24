EthereumPoW (ETHW) Announces Its First Ecosystem List, Invites Startups

Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:37
Vladislav Sopov
Every startup interested in building on EthereumPoW (ETHW) blockchain can join its first-ever ecosystem list
Core contributors of EthereumPoW (ETHW), the most popular Ethereum (ETH) spin-off on the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, invited Web3 enthusiasts to add their products to the first ETHW ecosystem list.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) first ecosystem list waiting for developers

According to a statement shared by EthereumPoW (ETHW) core contributors on Twitter, its first building on the EthereumPoW eco list is in the making right now.

To be listed in the first ecosystem index of ETHW-centric products, Web3 teams need to leave short information about what they are offering in the comments to the announcement.

Basically, EthereumPoW (ETHW) contributors are interested in the project's main website, brief description of its functionality (DEX, marketplace, etc.), as well as a link to a user tutorial.

To avoid scammers, EthereumPoW (ETHW) contributors highlighted that only main and official Twitter accounts can submit the information.

Who is ready to join ETHW ecosystem?

However, they added that they are not going to analyze every applicant, so the viewers of the list should always do their own research.

By Sept. 24, 2022, a number of decentralized exchanges (DEXes), high-risk schemes and DeFi protocols have applied for the listing in the index.

As covered by U.Today previously, the EthereumPoW (ETHW) ecosystem is gaining traction: besides decentralized USDC, USDT bridges, it received a seamless connection to DeFi and NFT protocols.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

