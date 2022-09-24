EthereumPoW (ETHW) Announces Its First Ecosystem List, Invites Startups

Every startup interested in building on EthereumPoW (ETHW) blockchain can join its first-ever ecosystem list

Core contributors of EthereumPoW (ETHW), the most popular Ethereum (ETH) spin-off on the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, invited Web3 enthusiasts to add their products to the first ETHW ecosystem list.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) first ecosystem list waiting for developers

According to a statement shared by EthereumPoW (ETHW) core contributors on Twitter, its first building on the EthereumPoW eco list is in the making right now.

All Dapps and services that support ETHW, please ASAP leave in the comments below your -



1. Website

2. Functionality (keep it short, eg. dex)

3. A link to your product tutorial for ETHW users



We'll put together our 1st Eco list for the community!#ethw $ethw #ethpow #BUIDL pic.twitter.com/5BiOuZCy1H — EthereumPoW (ETHW) Official #ETHW #ETHPoW (@EthereumPoW) September 23, 2022

To be listed in the first ecosystem index of ETHW-centric products, Web3 teams need to leave short information about what they are offering in the comments to the announcement.

Basically, EthereumPoW (ETHW) contributors are interested in the project's main website, brief description of its functionality (DEX, marketplace, etc.), as well as a link to a user tutorial.

Ads

To avoid scammers, EthereumPoW (ETHW) contributors highlighted that only main and official Twitter accounts can submit the information.

Who is ready to join ETHW ecosystem?

However, they added that they are not going to analyze every applicant, so the viewers of the list should always do their own research.

By Sept. 24, 2022, a number of decentralized exchanges (DEXes), high-risk schemes and DeFi protocols have applied for the listing in the index.

As covered by U.Today previously, the EthereumPoW (ETHW) ecosystem is gaining traction: besides decentralized USDC, USDT bridges, it received a seamless connection to DeFi and NFT protocols.