EthereumPoW (ETHW) Receives New NFTs and DeFi Functionality

Fri, 09/23/2022 - 12:57
Vladislav Sopov
EthereumPoW (ETHW) supporters now have one more user-friendly opportunity to explore its native DeFi and NFT options
EthereumPoW (ETHW), the most popular proof-of-work hardfork of Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that retains initial network consensus after the Merge update activation, is evolving into a full-scale programmatic blockchain.

Here's how you can try DeFis and NFTs on Ethereum's PoW hardfork

Contributors of EthereumPoW (ETHW), a major Ethereum (ETH) spin-off on the proof-of-work consensus, have taken to Twitter to share information about new instruments for tokenization on ETHW.

Starting from Sept. 20, 2022, Crypto.com, a Tier-1 digital assets service, advanced EthereumPoW (ETHW) support in its DeFi Wallet module.

In its new version, users are able to send and receive ETHW transfers, import ERC-20 (Ethereum-based) tokens to EthereumPoW (ETHW) and connect decentralized applications to a newly-launched blockchain.

Most importantly, through a DeFi Wallet by Crypto.com, Web3 enthusiasts can integrate NFT marketplaces and decentralized finance protocols (DeFis) with EthereumPoW (ETHW).

EthereumPoW (ETHW) ecosystem gains traction

It means that ETHW tokens (just like "regular" Ethers) can be injected into liquidity mechanisms and used for operations with non-fungible tokens.

Also, bridges for the two largest stablecoins, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), were activated recently to facilitate seamless value transfer to the ETHW ecosystem.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) Finally Releases Mainnet Launch Plan

As covered by U.Today previously, EthereumPoW is an initiative by the miners' community helmed by ETC key figurehead Chandler Duo. It is intended to keep the "original" Ethereum (ETH) running on proof of work while its main version migrates to PoS consensus.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

