Ethereum Surpasses Tuesday's All-Time High of $2,713

The second biggest cryptocurrency has gone higher than yesterday's all-time high, aiming at higher gains

Today, on April 28, Ethereum has reached the level of the all-time high it set the day before ($2,713) and exceeded it a short while ago.

Image via TradingView

On Tuesday, the ETH all-time high was triggered by the news of the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg choosing to issue two-year bonds worth 100 million euros on the Ethereum blockchain.

Such banking giants as Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale will be managing the issuance of these two-year bonds.

Goldman Sachs has recently announced that it plans to offer its wealthy customers exposure to Bitcoin investment.

Another factor that pushed Ethereum to its historical peak yesterday was the value of ETH staked in the Ethereum 2.0 contract surpassing $10 billion and hitting $10,754,920,000.

At press time, the second-largest crypto by market cap is changing hands at $2,696 on the Binance exchange.