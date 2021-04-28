Ethereum Surpasses Tuesday's All-Time High of $2,713

News
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 11:38
article image
Yuri Molchan
The second biggest cryptocurrency has gone higher than yesterday's all-time high, aiming at higher gains
Ethereum Surpasses Tuesday's All-Time High of $2,713
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Today, on April 28, Ethereum has reached the level of the all-time high it set the day before ($2,713) and exceeded it a short while ago.

7376_0
Image via TradingView

On Tuesday, the ETH all-time high was triggered by the news of the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg choosing to issue two-year bonds worth 100 million euros on the Ethereum blockchain.

Such banking giants as Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale will be managing the issuance of these two-year bonds.

Goldman Sachs has recently announced that it plans to offer its wealthy customers exposure to Bitcoin investment.

Related
Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds

Another factor that pushed Ethereum to its historical peak yesterday was the value of ETH staked in the Ethereum 2.0 contract surpassing $10 billion and hitting $10,754,920,000.

At press time, the second-largest crypto by market cap is changing hands at $2,696 on the Binance exchange.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ethereum Surpasses Tuesday's All-Time High of $2,713
04/28/2021 - 11:38

Ethereum Surpasses Tuesday's All-Time High of $2,713
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple and Bittrex Transfer 65.6 Million, With Ripple Sending Most of It
04/28/2021 - 11:23

Ripple and Bittrex Transfer 65.6 Million, With Ripple Sending Most of It
Yuri Molchan
article image Terra Virtua NFT Team Launches Hashmasks Competition: Details
04/28/2021 - 10:27

Terra Virtua NFT Team Launches Hashmasks Competition: Details
Vladislav Sopov