Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ethereum (ETH) Completes First 2024 Golden Cross: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Last time Ethereum saw golden cross was in November 2023
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 14:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Completes First 2024 Golden Cross: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has completed its first golden cross of 2024.

    Advertisement

    A golden cross happens when a cryptocurrency's short-term moving average, usually the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), rises above its long-term moving average, usually the 200-day SMA.

    Article image
    ETH/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Ethereum's 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day moving average, confirming the golden cross pattern. This pattern is typically considered a bullish indicator, suggesting that the asset's price could experience significant upward momentum. Historically, Ethereum's previous golden crosses have often led to notable rallies.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’
    22,018,660 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets 230% in Massive Whale Activity
    Tue, 10/01/2024 - 14:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets 230% in Massive Whale Activity
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The last time Ethereum saw a golden cross was in November 2023, after which it rose from nearly $1,900 to a high of $4,093 in March this year.

    Will history repeat itself?

    In the shadow of Bitcoin's $100,000 milestone, expectations remain high, with investors expecting Ethereum will break the record it set three years ago. At its current price of $3,848, Ethereum is 21.3% away from record highs of $4,891 reached on Nov. 16, 2021. It should, however, be borne in mind that golden cross signals are not the holy grail of the market, as they might trap traders on the wrong side of trading.

    Ethereum surged to nearly $4,000 in yesterday's trading session, bolstered by positive regulatory news and inflows into Ethereum ETFs.

    Related
    Massive 150,000 ETH in 24 Hours: Ethereum Sell-off Imminent?
    Fri, 09/20/2024 - 12:16
    Massive 150,000 ETH in 24 Hours: Ethereum Sell-off Imminent?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On Thursday, U.S.-listed Ethereum exchange-traded funds experienced a record daily inflow of $428 million. The nomination of Paul Atkins to oversee the Securities and Exchange Commission added to the tailwinds for Ethereum. ETFs that invest in the coin do not allow investors to profit from staking Ether, something some market observers believe could change.

    Ethereum fell 1.74% in the last 24 hours as part of a crypto market sell-off that saw Bitcoin fall from a record high above $103,000 on Thursday to nearly $92,000. Crypto-tracked futures recorded nearly $910 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, with $759 million coming from longs, or bets on rising prices.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 14:39
    Ripple CLO Issues Statement on Future of Industry With Crypto Czar
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 14:32
    John Bollinger Asks What Top Cryptocurrencies Right Now Are
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Completes First 2024 Golden Cross: Details
    Ripple CLO Issues Statement on Future of Industry With Crypto Czar
    John Bollinger Asks What Top Cryptocurrencies Right Now Are
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD