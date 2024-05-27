Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Arthur Cheong, founder and CEO of Defiance Capital, sees the price of Ether reaching the $4,500 level even before the launch of ETFs
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 6:02
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Arthur Cheong, founder and CEO of Defiance Capital, has predicted that the price of Ethereum (ETH) could potentially hit $4,500 even before the launch of spot ETFs.

    Advertisement

    At press time, Ether is trading at $3,885 after adding 3.6% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC greenlit 19b-4s listing requests from a slew of Ethereum ETF issuers last week in a stunning U-turn. Prior to that, leading ETF industry analysts as well as major banking players of the likes of Standard Chartered claimed that these products were unlikely to be approved. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    XRP ETF in 2025? Community Is Divided in Opinions

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 18:55
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    After the news about imminent ETF approval broke on social media, the Ether price entered a major uptrend, surging from $3,600 to $3,900 in a span of just three days.

    Weakening momentum 

    Despite the major bullish catalyst, the leading altcoin has so far failed to gain a footing above the $4,000 level. It is also down 19.8% from its all-time high. 

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 14:20
    XRP on Verge of Breakout? Key Resistance Level Revealed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to 100eyes Crypto Scanner, the Ethereum price has seen bullish divergence on the hourly time frame. This bearish pattern occurs when an asset manages to make new highs, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) records slower highs. Based on this particular chart, it is clear that Ethereum is currently experiencing weakening momentum despite the substantial price increase. The RSI recorded a lower high in the 65-70 range after Ether surged to $3,900, which is the main horizontal resistance level. 

    If the bearish divergence ends up playing out, the price of the chief altcoin could experience a pullback from the current level. However, it is also likely that Ether will be able to break above $3,900 if the volume is strong enough. 

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    2024/05/27 06:06
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    2024/05/27 06:06
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 26
    2024/05/27 06:06
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch with $2.9 Million in Prizes for Token Holders
    Caldera launches Guardian Nodes, creating a new path for teams to raise funds and decentralize their network
    New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus FC
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD