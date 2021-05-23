Ethereum Plunges Below $2,000 as Exchange Inflows Reach $445 Million in Minutes

Ethereum has dipped below the $2,000 level after exchange inflows reached a 2021 peak

Ethereum dipped below a major support level of $2,000 for the first time since May 19 at 9:15 a.m. UTC on the Bistamp exchange.



Prior to that, Moskovski Capital CIO Lex Moskovski noted that the cryptocurrency had recorded its biggest exchange inflows in 2021, with $445 million worth of ETH being deposited to trading platforms in mere 10 minutes. This, of course, was the harbinger of growing selling pressure.

Image by @mskvsk

Ethereum is currently down 54 percent from its all-time high of $4,356 that was reached just 11 days ago.

The largest altcoin is also losing ground against Bitcoin, with the ETH/BTC pair shedding nearly 30 percent since its May 15 peak.

Yet, Ethereum is still up 180 percent in 2021, far outperforming the crypto king.