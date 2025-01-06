Advertisement
    Ethereum Network Gained $1.1 Billion Seven Days in 2025

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum network has regained its power, slowly entering 2025
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 10:45
    Cover image via x.com

    Ethereum's stablecoin inflow has significantly increased, as 2025 gets underway, indicating heightened market activity on its network. Stablecoins on Ethereum, such as USDT and USDC, have risen an astounding $111 billion in the last seven days. Among the leading blockchain ecosystems, this is the highest, indicating strong investor confidence and activity. Solana, in contrast, saw a stablecoin increase of $202.13 million, indicating robust but relatively modest growth.

    A large inflow of stablecoins usually signals increased ecosystemic liquidity and purchasing power. In order to buy other digital assets or take part in DeFi activities, investors frequently move stablecoins onto blockchain networks. Ethereum, the most popular smart contract platform, continues to be the main hub for these kinds of movements. At the same time, $14.08 million worth of stablecoins left Arbitrum, which might be a sign that liquidity is moving back to Ethereum mainnet from layer-2 solutions.

    Article image
    Source: LookOnChain

    Notwithstanding the rising acceptance of substitute solutions, this pattern highlights Ethereum's supremacy. This optimism is reflected in the Ethereum price chart. With a significant breakout above its main moving averages, including the 50 EMA, ETH is maintaining its stability at $3,642. Ethereum is positioned for a potential short-term test of $4,000 based on current momentum.

    Trading volumes, however, have not yet increased noticeably, suggesting that the market is still cautious. Ethereum is still not in overbought territory, with RSI levels above 55 indicating potential for additional growth. The bullish momentum of Ethereum may continue if the stablecoin inflow turns into active buying. Money is being redistributed throughout the broader cryptocurrency market, with Ethereum and Solana garnering interest.

    This pattern suggests that investors may be shifting back toward more established ecosystems at the expense of more recent chains, such as Arbitrum. Inflows of stablecoins strengthen Ethereum's standing as the market's cornerstone.

    As 2025 approaches, Ethereum seems ready to take the lead. A crucial indicator to keep an eye on is the $1.11 billion stablecoin inflow, which will probably pave the way for future expansion and uptake in the coming weeks.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

