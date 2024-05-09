Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Loses Deflationary Status Post-Dencun Upgrade, Here's Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum network has become inflationary at current rate of network activity
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 14:01
    Ethereum Loses Deflationary Status Post-Dencun Upgrade, Here's Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Earlier in the year, the Ethereum network underwent the Dencun upgrade, which was a combination of the Cancun and Deneb updates - a significant step forward for Ethereum, aimed at improving scalability and lowering transaction fees.

    Advertisement

    This upgrade, which introduced Proto-Danksharding and temporary data blobs for cheaper layer-2 roll-up storage, has inadvertently shifted Ethereum from its deflationary status to an inflationary one, recent analysis from on-chain data firm CryptoQuant indicated. 

    According to CryptoQuant, the Dencun upgrade has made ETH inflationary again, as a structurally lower amount of transaction fees burned on Ethereum has not decreased the total supply of ETH for it to remain deflationary. 

    Historically, the total amount of fees burned has been positively correlated with higher network activity or the total number of transactions. 

    Before the Dencun upgrade, higher network activity resulted in higher fees burned and, thus, a lower ETH supply. However, the narrative changed after the Dencun upgrade as the overall amount of fees burnt decoupled from network activity. 

    The Ethereum network underwent a structural change to the downside after Dencun, CryptoQuant Head of Research Julio Moreno noted, as the median transaction fee, and hence the total fees burned, plummeted despite significant network activity.

    Related
    Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: Two Key Dates to Watch as Testing Advances

    The Dencun upgrade had the impact of lowering the transaction fees users pay but also lowered the total amount of fees that get burned, with the corresponding effect of not decreasing the total supply of ETH to keep it deflationary.

    As a result, the total amount of fees burned fell to its lowest point since the Merge Upgrade in September 2022, and the new supply of ETH turned positive again, increasing at the fastest daily rate since the Merge upgrade.

    Given that the new supply of ETH is now increasing at the quickest daily pace since the Merge, as fees burned have decreased, and at the present rate of network activity, the Ethereum network has become inflationary.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Here's Why VanEck Subsidiary's Meme Coin Index Is Important for Market
    2024/05/09 13:56
    Here's Why VanEck Subsidiary's Meme Coin Index Is Important for Market
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image DOGE and SHIB Rival FLOKI Issues Crucial Warning to Community
    2024/05/09 13:56
    DOGE and SHIB Rival FLOKI Issues Crucial Warning to Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Mysterious Whale Pulls 6,030 Ethereum (ETH) From Exchange as Price Eyes $3,000
    2024/05/09 13:56
    Mysterious Whale Pulls 6,030 Ethereum (ETH) From Exchange as Price Eyes $3,000
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AIGOLD Goes Live, Introducing the First Gold Backed Crypto Project
    LBank Labs Champions Next-Gen Financial Innovation with Investment in Usual Labs
    wDubai’s W3WC Event: Where Web3 Visionaries Converge and Triumph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Loses Deflationary Status Post-Dencun Upgrade, Here's Reason
    Here's Why VanEck Subsidiary's Meme Coin Index Is Important for Market
    DOGE and SHIB Rival FLOKI Issues Crucial Warning to Community
    Show all