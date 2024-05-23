Advertisement
    Ethereum ICO Whale Hits Major US Exchange Ahead of ETF Decision

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum ICO suddenly wakes up and sends 86 ETH to Coinbase ahead of anticipated Ethereum ETF decision
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 15:23
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As revealed thanks to data from Whale Alert, a previously dormant Ethereum whale has transferred 86 ETH, valued at $325,535, to major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. 

    This whale, identified by the wallet address "0xCc60," had originally acquired Ethereum during the Genesis Block as a participant in the ICO, where the token was valued at just $0.31. Now this volume of tokens equals $325,160 and the price of Ethereum stands at $3,850.

    This substantial transaction coincides with heightened anticipation surrounding the imminent Ethereum ETF decision. Over the past few days, optimism for a favorable outcome has surged, driving Ethereum's price up by more than 23% since the beginning of the week. 

    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Analysts are now estimating a 75% chance that the SEC will approve the Ethereum ETF, further fueled by the agency's recent engagement with Ethereum issuers on Form S-1, a registration statement for securities. Additionally, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has urged SEC Chair Gary Gensler to approve spot Ethereum ETFs, adding political pressure to the regulatory decision.

    The whale's transfer could be interpreted as a strategic move to capitalize on the market conditions or a simple reassurance from the holder. 

    However, this whale is not the only significant player making moves. Jeffrey Wilcke, one of Ethereum's cofounders, has sent 10,000 ETH, valued at approximately $37.4 million, to U.S. exchange Kraken. This transaction is part of a series of large transfers by Wilcke, who has moved a total of 24,300 ETH since the start of 2024, amounting to roughly $75 million.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

