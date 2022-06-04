Ethereum Hashrate Hits New ATH, While New Investors Inflow Network

Ethereum hashrate has reached another record peak, while new investors keep coming in

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Glassnode analytics agency has reported that Ethereum hashrate has made seen another increase, rising to a new all-time high of 1,255,783,319,785,900 H/s.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Mining Difficulty just reached an ATH of 15,703,436,743,435,700



Previous ATH of 15,226,655,647,543,800 was observed on 30 May 2022



View metric:https://t.co/s9t4z9o8ba pic.twitter.com/kCJkx62yJv — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) June 4, 2022

According to a chart from coinwarz, this is quite a substantial rise as ETH hashrate surged from 1.1838 PH/s to 1.2995 PH/s since Friday, June 3.

Therefore, Ethereum mining difficulty has also spiked, reaching 5,703,436,743,435,700. Mining difficulty rises once in a while after an inflow of new miners who come after profits to make it harder for them to solve mning problems.

At the same time, Glassnode has reported that the amount of small-size investors – wallets that hold more than 1 ETH – has increased to reach a new historic peak of 1,484,710.

Ads

As of this writing, the second largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $1,765, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.