Ethereum Hashrate Hits New ATH, While New Investors Inflow Network

Glassnode analytics agency has reported that Ethereum hashrate has made seen another increase, rising to a new all-time high of 1,255,783,319,785,900 H/s.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Mining Difficulty just reached an ATH of 15,703,436,743,435,700— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) June 4, 2022
Previous ATH of 15,226,655,647,543,800 was observed on 30 May 2022
Previous ATH of 15,226,655,647,543,800 was observed on 30 May 2022
According to a chart from coinwarz, this is quite a substantial rise as ETH hashrate surged from 1.1838 PH/s to 1.2995 PH/s since Friday, June 3.
Therefore, Ethereum mining difficulty has also spiked, reaching 5,703,436,743,435,700. Mining difficulty rises once in a while after an inflow of new miners who come after profits to make it harder for them to solve mning problems.
At the same time, Glassnode has reported that the amount of small-size investors – wallets that hold more than 1 ETH – has increased to reach a new historic peak of 1,484,710.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 1+ Coins just reached an ATH of 1,484,710— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) June 4, 2022
View metric:https://t.co/IuKpD48IXd pic.twitter.com/tH6dC1yapN
As of this writing, the second largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $1,765, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.