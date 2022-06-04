ADA Goes Up As Whales Start Accumulating on The Dip

Cardano’s ADA went up 6 percent on the rise of whale transactions buying on the d

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Santiment on-chain data provider has drawn the attention of its followers to a surge in the amount of whale transactions on the Cardano blockchain.

In a recent tweet, the Santiment team of analysts shared that on Friday ADA got a bounce of nearly 6 percent, while the amount of large whale transfers started rising on Cardano chain.

Santiment believes that these transactions were whales accumulating Cardano’s native coin on the dip, provoking the price rise.

🐳📈 #Cardano got a small bounce the second half of Friday trading after large whale transaction counts began to appear on the $ADA network. An extreme example of the last time whales accumulated on a downswing, prices jumped +28% in the span of 18 hours. https://t.co/jLJbfC1BI7 pic.twitter.com/YPaYJfgmiD — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 3, 2022

Earlier this week, U.Today reported that a milestone was reached by Cardano when the amount of NFTs issued on this blockchain exceeded 5 million. Simultaneously, the price of ADA went up roughly 12 percent.