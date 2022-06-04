ADA Goes Up As Whales Start Accumulating on The Dip

Sat, 06/04/2022 - 11:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano’s ADA went up 6 percent on the rise of whale transactions buying on the d
ADA Goes Up As Whales Start Accumulating on The Dip
Cover image via unsplash.com

Santiment on-chain data provider has drawn the attention of its followers to a surge in the amount of whale transactions on the Cardano blockchain.

In a recent tweet, the Santiment team of analysts shared that on Friday ADA got a bounce of nearly 6 percent, while the amount of large whale transfers started rising on Cardano chain.

Santiment believes that these transactions were whales accumulating Cardano’s native coin on the dip, provoking the price rise.

Earlier this week, U.Today reported that a milestone was reached by Cardano when the amount of NFTs issued on this blockchain exceeded 5 million. Simultaneously, the price of ADA went up roughly 12 percent.

ADAwhalesbuy_00sdgfsv
Image via TradingView
#Cardano News
article image
