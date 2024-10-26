Ethereum Future, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on 'The Purge'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared insights on the last phase in the protocol’s future enhancement dubbed "The Purge." After sharing details on the other three enhancements, The Merge, The Scourge and The Surge, Buterin noted that without The Purge, the mainnet’s complexity over time might negate the improvements implemented.

Advertisement

The Purge: Curbing Ethereum's complexity and bloat

Per the note shared on The Purge, Vitalik Buterin highlighted two ways Ethereum data storage can become congested over time.

These include historical data, which comprises any transaction made and any account created, all of which need to be stored forever. This data is downloaded by new clients making a full synchronizing with the network. This sync causes client load and sync time to grow, impacting the chain in the future.

In addition, the protocol’s features, especially the removal of old data, is complex and causes code complexity to grow over time. In Vitalik Buterin’s opinion, it is very important to ensure protocol continuity by removing these complexities linked to data storage.

He proposed two major solutions for this to happen, including the introduction of an existing torrent library. These challenges could also be solved with an Ethereum-native solution called The Portal Network. He said if either of these two solutions is introduced, Ethereum can easily turn on EIP-4444.

Ethereum setting new standard

Different blockchain protocols face the same issues but have unique means of solving them. Ethereum is the pioneering smart contract chain in the industry. Its move from proof of work to proof of stake through The Merge is considered one of the most ambitious upgrades in history.

While it is still working hard to solve gas fees issues on the mainnet, it has enhanced fees on its Layer-2 protocols through the Dencun upgrade. As Vitalik Buterin revealed in the previous episodes of Ethereum future, the central idea now lies in making the protocol accessible to everyone, even on mobile.

Ultimately, the innovators on Ethereum are working hard to ensure its target upgrades can continue to keep the main chain sustainably operational.