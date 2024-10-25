Advertisement
AD

    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Jaw-dropping $88 million Ethereum (ETH) transfer stuns world's oldest exchange Bitstamp and sparks WisdomTree dump rumors
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 12:06
    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A colossal sum of 35,000 Ethereum (ETH) tokens has just been sent to the world's oldest cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp, according to a report by Whale Alert

    Advertisement

    Digging deeper into the details of the massive deposit, it turns out that $88.3 million worth of ETH tokens were sent to Bitstamp hot wallet "0xf79" from the address "0xee47" in just one transfer. Whale Report identifies the sender as an unknown entity, but data from Arkham Intelligence alleges that WisdomTree may be behind the transfer. 

    Related
    Solana Just Reached New ATH Against Ethereum: Details
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 14:08
    Solana Just Reached New ATH Against Ethereum: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
    'It's a Brain': Cardano Creator Explains Major Bitcoin Innovation
    Here's What Ripple Is Appealing in SEC Case
    Microsoft Board Snubs Bitcoin

    WisdomTree is one of the largest players in the ETF and fund market, both as a sponsor and as an asset manager. As of 2024, the company reportedly has about $100 billion in assets under management, and of course some of that is allocated to Ethereum, with several altcoin-based investment products being launched by WisdomTree.

    Advertisement

    Is WisdomTree behind it?

    According to Arkham, the firm holds over $1 billion in digital assets, with 16,504 ETH in particular, which equates to about $41.89 million. But that is only the known addresses, as there are several other wallets that may belong to the investment firm, but it is not known for sure. 

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Related
    Ethereum ICO Whale Returns With 3,000 ETH Sell-off
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 12:18
    Ethereum ICO Whale Returns With 3,000 ETH Sell-off
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    If "0xee47" does belong to WisdomTree, it could be a worrying sign, considering it is twice as much as the company has on confirmed addresses. Conventional crypto wisdom has it that such massive transfers to exchanges are a precursor to a major sale.

    The fact of the transfer alone may create a vulnerability, but if it is confirmed that WisdomTree is getting rid of its Ethereum holdings, that would be a whole other story.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 11:54
    $188 Million in Bitcoin ETFs: Bullish Activity Continues
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 11:47
    Does Bitcoin Need Cardano? Crypto Community Responds to Fred Krueger
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    ZK Hub Bangkok to Host the Leading Experts in Zero-Knowledge
    Almost 200 Participants Grace European Gaming Congress 2024, as Organizers Already Plan Warsaw Return
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
    $188 Million in Bitcoin ETFs: Bullish Activity Continues
    Does Bitcoin Need Cardano? Crypto Community Responds to Fred Krueger
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD