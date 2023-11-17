Advertisement
Ethereum Foundation Shifts Millions in ETH Before 6% Price Decline

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
ETH still trading below $2,000 and down 6% in last 24 hours
Fri, 11/17/2023 - 14:09
According to on-chain data, the Ethereum Foundation made a significant ETH move in recent hours.

On-chain analytics firm Lookonchain reports that the ETH Foundation moved 1,200 ETH worth $2.36 million to the grant provider wallet.

In the past month, the specific wallet "Grant Provider" swapped over 1,700 ETH for $2.7 million in USDC with the intention of selling.

The Ethereum Foundation also made other moves, transferring 75 ETH worth $148,000 to the wallet "0x180c" in recent hours, per Lookonchain.

In a similar vein, Arkham Intelligence reports a significant ETH move by the Ethereum Foundation, with wallet 0x9eE transferring 1066 ETH to a new multisig wallet.

Though many possibilities remain as regards the move, it is uncertain what the real motive of the transfer is.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, saw seesaw price action in the past day, reaching highs of $2,100 before retracing back to $1,909.

At the time of writing, ETH was still trading below $2,000 and was down 6% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,951.

In a positive development, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has filed an S-1 form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its iShares Ethereum Trust, a spot Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The price of Ethereum initially increased in response to the filing but subsequently returned to its previous levels.

