    Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $7,500? Analyst Makes Bold Claim

    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum stronger than you think
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 9:51
    Despite the depressing performance Ethereum has been showing us lately, the potential behind it is greater than it may seem. The Glassnode analyst believes we have not yet seen everything Ethereum has to offer. 

    A comparable trend that emerged in the early months of 2021 can be seen if we examine Ethereum's past. The current market structure is consistent with this historical pattern, indicating that Ethereum may have a price target of about $7,500. Based on the current structures and 161.8 Fibonacci extension level, the projection has been made by the analyst.

    A similar Fibonacci extension level signaled a notable rally and large price gains in 2021. According to the analyst, the market moves in predictable patterns, and the current pattern indicates that ETH's high will occur at $7,500. Additionally, the chart shows a bull flag pattern, which traditionally denotes the continuation of a bullish trend. 

    Ethereum might be ready for a big increase in the near future if this pattern continues. Additionally, there is a surge in interest and investment on the larger cryptocurrency market. This situation, along with Ethereum's impending updates and growing institutional traction, may create the ideal conditions for a robust rally. 

    In order to reach this goal, Ethereum must overcome multiple obstacles. The $4,000 threshold, which corresponds to the 1.618 Fibonacci extension from the previous cycle, is the first significant obstacle. Achieving this level would confirm the bullish structure and open the door to higher objectives. 

    As for potential catalysts and the overall sentiment on the market, we are currently seeing a recovery after the most recent plunge, witnessed a few days ago, when Bitcoin plummeted below the $60,000 level. The best fuel for Ethereum and the market in general would be the approval of the Ethereum ETF and some technological advancements, similar to those we have seen from Solana.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

