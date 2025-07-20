Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 15:06
    Can rate of Ethereum (ETH) keep rising faster than other coins?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have returned to the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 5.41% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 24.77%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance of $3,766. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.

    If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance of a test of the $3,800 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals so far. The volume remains high, which means ongoing growth remains the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,744 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
