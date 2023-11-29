Advertisement
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Warns AI Could Pose 'Existential Risk,' Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in US State, SHIB Cryptic Text Puzzles Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Valeria Blokhina
Read about the latest crypto events with U.Today’s daily news digest!
Wed, 11/29/2023 - 16:17
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Warns AI Could Pose 'Existential Risk,' Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in US State, SHIB Cryptic Text Puzzles Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin says AI could pose "existential risk"

In a recently published longread essay on his blog, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has issued an unsettling warning about AI. According to Buterin, AI could potentially outsmart humans and take over as the dominant power on Earth. He cautions that if a superintelligent AI saw humans as a threat, it could lead to disastrous consequences. Even though these issues seem that they will be a pain in the neck for our descendants in the distant future, one should keep in mind the rapid pace at which AI is advancing. Additionally, we still have not figured out how to program these super intelligent beings to live safely alongside humans. Buterin also challenges his readers to imagine living in a society ruled by artificial intelligence, referring to Iain Banks's Culture series, where humans coexist with powerful AI. In this imagined future, humans are offered longevity, health and entertainment, but at the cost of control over AI.

Elon Musk's X secures new payment license in key US state

On Nov. 27, Elon Musk-owned X platform achieved an important milestone on its path to becoming the "everything app"; it secured a money transmitter license from South Dakota regulators. The license enables the company to facilitate seamless cross-border money transfers. In total, X can provide money transmitting services in 10 American states: Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and, newly added, South Dakota. With its most recent license, X might strengthen its position as a strong competitor in the financial services industry, comparable to well-known firms like Stripe and PayPal.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptic text thrills community

The official X handle of Shiba Inu meme crypto has once again puzzled the community with its recent post. The post contains no text and consists of only three emojis — the number 4, a newspaper and a forward arrow sign with the word "soon." SHIB enthusiasts have immediately rushed to the post's comments section to share their enthusiasm about the upcoming update (yet unknown) and to express their suggestions about the hidden meaning of this cryptic message. Some SHIB fans assumed that it may be a hint at the impending release of the fourth issue of the Shib Magazine. Others believe that it might also imply that the Shiba Inu ecosystem may see four potentially massive updates in the near future.

