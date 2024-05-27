Ethereum (ETH) Rally Imminent? Analyst Predicts New All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) is showing strong signs of an imminent rally, potentially reaching new all-time highs. This optimistic outlook was highlighted by prominent crypto analyst Jelle, who recently tweeted that ETH has broken out from the falling wedge and flipped its key areas into support. He mentioned that Ethereum is now pushing for $4,000 before potentially reaching a new all-time high.

As of the latest data, Ethereum is priced at $3,904, reflecting a 2.66% increase in the past 24 hours. More impressively, the cryptocurrency has surged by 25.69% over the last 30 days. This robust performance has been accompanied by a significant rise in trading volume, which has jumped by 73.17% in the past day, reaching $18,148,744,905.

Factors driving Ethereum's surge

Several factors are contributing to Ethereum's recent price surge and the optimistic predictions for its future. Key among them is the recent regulatory development in the United States. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications for the listing of eight spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While further approvals are necessary before these ETFs can be traded, this move is seen as a positive step toward the broader adoption of ETH on the financial markets.

The approval of spot Ethereum ETFs is expected to attract significant institutional investment, providing a new avenue for both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to Ethereum. This development is likely to increase demand and liquidity on the market, supporting the upward price momentum.

Technical analysis supports bullish outlook

Moreover, Jelle's analysis points to a strong technical foundation for Ethereum's current rally. The breakout from the falling wedge pattern is a bullish signal, indicating a reversal of the previous downtrend. The ability to flip key resistance areas into support further strengthens the case for continued upward movement .

In technical analysis, a falling wedge is a bullish reversal pattern that occurs when the price makes lower highs and lower lows within a converging downtrend. The breakout from this pattern suggests that the selling pressure is waning, and buyers are gaining control. Additionally, the flipping of resistance levels into support indicates strong buying interest at higher price levels, providing a solid base for further gains.