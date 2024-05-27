Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Rally Imminent? Analyst Predicts New All-Time High

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto analyst Jelle highlights ETH's breakout from falling wedge and its push toward $4,000
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 10:58
    Contents
    Ethereum (ETH) is showing strong signs of an imminent rally, potentially reaching new all-time highs. This optimistic outlook was highlighted by prominent crypto analyst Jelle, who recently tweeted that ETH has broken out from the falling wedge and flipped its key areas into support. He mentioned that Ethereum is now pushing for $4,000 before potentially reaching a new all-time high.

    As of the latest data, Ethereum is priced at $3,904, reflecting a 2.66% increase in the past 24 hours. More impressively, the cryptocurrency has surged by 25.69% over the last 30 days. This robust performance has been accompanied by a significant rise in trading volume, which has jumped by 73.17% in the past day, reaching $18,148,744,905.

    Factors driving Ethereum's surge

    Several factors are contributing to Ethereum's recent price surge and the optimistic predictions for its future. Key among them is the recent regulatory development in the United States. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications for the listing of eight spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While further approvals are necessary before these ETFs can be traded, this move is seen as a positive step toward the broader adoption of ETH on the financial markets.

    HOT Stories
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University

    The approval of spot Ethereum ETFs is expected to attract significant institutional investment, providing a new avenue for both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to Ethereum. This development is likely to increase demand and liquidity on the market, supporting the upward price momentum.

    Technical analysis supports bullish outlook

    Moreover, Jelle's analysis points to a strong technical foundation for Ethereum's current rally. The breakout from the falling wedge pattern is a bullish signal, indicating a reversal of the previous downtrend. The ability to flip key resistance areas into support further strengthens the case for continued upward movement.

    In technical analysis, a falling wedge is a bullish reversal pattern that occurs when the price makes lower highs and lower lows within a converging downtrend. The breakout from this pattern suggests that the selling pressure is waning, and buyers are gaining control. Additionally, the flipping of resistance levels into support indicates strong buying interest at higher price levels, providing a solid base for further gains.

    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

