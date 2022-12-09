XRP and LTC Price Analysis for December 9

Original U.Today article

How long are popular altcoins going to trade sideways?

The last working day of the week is supposed to end bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday, as the growth has accounted for only 0.13%.

Despite a slight rise today, XRP is about to close the candle bearish as the buyers could not keep yesterday's positive closure. In this case, the rate is about to continue to trade sideways until it fixes above the important $0.40 zone. Only in that case is there a hope of seeing a short-term bull run.

XRP is trading at $0.3878 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has gained more, going up by 0.80%.

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to XRP as buyers also could not hold the initiative gained yesterday. In this case, the rate is likely to keep trading in the middle of the wide channel, between the support at $70.53 and the resistance at $83.66.

Litecoin is trading at $76.75 at press time.