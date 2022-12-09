Original U.Today article

XRP and LTC Price Analysis for December 9

Fri, 12/09/2022 - 21:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long are popular altcoins going to trade sideways?
XRP and LTC Price Analysis for December 9
The last working day of the week is supposed to end bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday, as the growth has accounted for only 0.13%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight rise today, XRP is about to close the candle bearish as the buyers could not keep yesterday's positive closure. In this case, the rate is about to continue to trade sideways until it fixes above the important $0.40 zone. Only in that case is there a hope of seeing a short-term bull run.

XRP is trading at $0.3878 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has gained more, going up by 0.80%.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to XRP as buyers also could not hold the initiative gained yesterday. In this case, the rate is likely to keep trading in the middle of the wide channel, between the support at $70.53 and the resistance at $83.66. 

Litecoin is trading at $76.75 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

