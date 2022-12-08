Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8

Thu, 12/08/2022 - 15:18
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Ethereum (ETH) got enough power for local rise?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is about to face a short-term bounce back as the rates of some coins are going up.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Ethereum (ETH) is rising by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the local support level at $1,223.60. Moreover, the price also broke the resistance at $1,238.10. If the rate can hold above that mark until the end of the day, the growth may continue tomorrow.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, sellers could not keep the fall after yesterday's bearish candle. Meanwhile, the price is far away from the resistance level for a possible upward move.

Related
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 7

Further growth is possible only if the rate gets to the $1,300 zone and fixes there.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for the further move. If today's bar closes with no long wicks, there is a chance to see the continued rise to 0.075 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,244 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Jim Cramer: XRP, Dogecoin, Solana Are All "Cons"
12/08/2022 - 16:10
Jim Cramer: XRP, Dogecoin, Solana Are All "Cons"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ankr to Issue Airdrop to Allow Holders to Receive Tokens After Exploit
12/08/2022 - 15:58
Ankr to Issue Airdrop to Allow Holders to Receive Tokens After Exploit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Expected to Surge Vs. Tesla, Here’s Why: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
12/08/2022 - 15:49
Bitcoin Expected to Surge Vs. Tesla, Here’s Why: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan