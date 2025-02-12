Ethereum (ETH) Now on Verge of Death Cross

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is about to cross below the 200-day EMA, putting Ethereum closer to the edge of facing some serious consecuences, especially if investors keep on actively selling the asset, despite the fact that institutional investors are actively buying it.

ETH has been having trouble keeping up after being under constant downward pressure. The asset is currently trading at about $2,640, having fallen from earlier highs of over $3,500 due to frequent sell-offs. A bearish structure that could get stronger if the death cross materializes is reinforced by the price action's lower highs and lower lows.

Furthermore, during sell-offs, trading volume has increased, indicating growing bearish sentiment. While Ethereum is getting close to oversold conditions, there is still potential for more declines, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently trading at about 35. In the short term, ETH may rise back toward the $2,950 resistance level if it finds support at $2,500 and buyers enter the market aggressively. For a possible recovery, this level will be crucial.

Sometimes panic-selling occurs as a result of death crosses and traders take advantage of oversold conditions to cause a sharp reversal. If ETH picks up speed again, it might push back toward $3,200 and reclaim the psychological level of $3,000. Further declines, perhaps toward the $2,200 range, could be possible if there is a clear break below the $2,500 support.

As investors respond to the death cross, increased selling pressure could hasten losses. Ethereum may go through a protracted correction, resembling earlier death cross patterns that resulted in multi-week drops, if it is unable to hold above $2,640 and sentiment remains pessimistic.

The price movement of ETH around the crucial $2,500 support should be carefully watched by traders. While a clear breakdown might necessitate caution or hedging techniques, a notable bounce with volume might present a chance for a short-term trade. Whether Ethereum can overcome the bearish signal or give in to additional downward pressure will depend on its next move.