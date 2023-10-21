Ethereum (ETH) Developers Tease This Major Step Ahead of Deneb Release

Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum developers advance in preparations for Deneb upgrade release
Sat, 10/21/2023 - 16:32
Ethereum (ETH) Developers Tease This Major Step Ahead of Deneb Release
Ethereum developers continue in preparation for the Deneb-Cancun upgrade and are teasing the launch of Devnet #10, which will most likely be the final devnet before the upgrade is released on public Ethereum testnets like Goerli.

As stated in the most recent Ethereum ACDE report, Barnabas Busa, a DevOps engineer for Ethereum Foundation, hints at waiting on client teams for new software releases. Once these are ready, the next devnet, and hopefully the last, Devnet #10, might launch.

In addition, Ethereum developers have announced a new Deneb release for CL clients, v1.4.0-beta.3, dubbed "the summoning."

The release of new CL code specifications for the Cancun/Deneb (Dencun) upgrade, dubbed "the summoning," formally tagged as version 1.4.0-beta.3 in the CL GitHub repository, features two main changes.

ETH Deneb Upgrade: Ethereum Developers Reveal Key EIP Inclusions

First, mainnet KZG configurations: The formatting work needed to finalize the output from Ethereum's trusted setup ceremony has been completed and is now included in the most recent CL spec release.

Second is the new gossip rule, which ensures that CL nodes do not transmit more blobs than the maximum amount of blobs per block, which is presently set in the specifications as six blobs per block. This prevents validators from spamming the network with invalid messages that exceed six blobs per block.

Prysm, an Ethereum client, announced the release of its v4.1.0 version earlier this week. Although capabilities such as backward syncing and filesystem-based blob storage are planned for Q4, 2024, this release sets the groundwork for Deneb support.

This release also includes new features such as decreasing memory with multi-value slices, optimizing block processing with EIP-4881, boosting portable build performance with BLST0.3.11 and providing live previews of multiarch containers.

