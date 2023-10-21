Ethereum (ETH) Developers Tease This Major Step Ahead of Deneb Release

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum developers continue in preparation for the Deneb-Cancun upgrade and are teasing the launch of Devnet #10, which will most likely be the final devnet before the upgrade is released on public Ethereum testnets like Goerli.

As stated in the most recent Ethereum ACDE report, Barnabas Busa, a DevOps engineer for Ethereum Foundation, hints at waiting on client teams for new software releases. Once these are ready, the next devnet, and hopefully the last, Devnet #10, might launch.

gm gm, another eth dev call writeup coming at youuu ✨

yesterday, devs talked about a new deneb release for CL clients, v1.4.0-beta.3, dubbed "the summoning" 🧙

this release includes mainnet kzg configs and a new gossip rule to help prevent blob spam 🐡https://t.co/oVYQ65eDDA — Christine Kim (@christine_dkim) October 20, 2023

In addition, Ethereum developers have announced a new Deneb release for CL clients, v1.4.0-beta.3, dubbed "the summoning."

The release of new CL code specifications for the Cancun/Deneb (Dencun) upgrade, dubbed "the summoning," formally tagged as version 1.4.0-beta.3 in the CL GitHub repository, features two main changes.

First, mainnet KZG configurations: The formatting work needed to finalize the output from Ethereum's trusted setup ceremony has been completed and is now included in the most recent CL spec release.

Second is the new gossip rule, which ensures that CL nodes do not transmit more blobs than the maximum amount of blobs per block, which is presently set in the specifications as six blobs per block. This prevents validators from spamming the network with invalid messages that exceed six blobs per block.

Prysm, an Ethereum client, announced the release of its v4.1.0 version earlier this week. Although capabilities such as backward syncing and filesystem-based blob storage are planned for Q4, 2024, this release sets the groundwork for Deneb support.

This release also includes new features such as decreasing memory with multi-value slices, optimizing block processing with EIP-4881, boosting portable build performance with BLST0.3.11 and providing live previews of multiarch containers.